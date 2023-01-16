Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows 11 Update Error 0x800f0922? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's recommended to regularly update Windows if you want to keep your system bugs-free and enjoy new features by Microsoft. While most updates install without any issue, some of them will throw an error during installation.
makeuseof.com
Matter Is Embraced at CES 2023: What This Means for Your Smart Home
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With CES 2023 now behind us, it's safe to say that the recently launched Matter protocol was among the hottest topics at this year's show. It's uncommon for tech powerhouses like Google, Apple, and Amazon to unite, so when they do, we pay attention.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix Microsoft Outlook Crashing on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Although Microsoft Outlook is one of the most feature-rich email clients out there, it’s not without its problems. Outlook for Windows can occasionally trouble you with strange errors and abrupt app crashes.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft 365 Basic Tier: Here's What You Get for That $2/Month Asking Price
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft 365 has benefitted multiple people worldwide. Tools like Microsoft Word are go-to solutions for many businesses, and students also gain significant value. But despite Microsoft...
makeuseof.com
What Are Android Security Updates, and Why Do They Matter?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you use an Android phone, you'll almost certainly get periodic notifications about available security updates. They can come at any time and typically promise to improve your Android smartphone while fixing a problem or two.
msn.com
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
makeuseof.com
Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Error Code "0xc000001d" on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Occasionally, Windows throws the 0xc000001d error at users when they try to start an application. Sometimes, it appears when users run a particular application, but in other cases, it appears randomly. When the error hits your screen, you may also encounter a BSoD. Why does this error occur, and what can you do about it?
makeuseof.com
How to Earn Microsoft Reward Points Quickly
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft is among the biggest technology companies out there. While it has a lot of products, both individual and business-centric, the popularity of the Windows operating system is unmatched. But do you know that Microsoft runs a reward program? You can earn points for completing simple tasks and redeem them on digital purchases.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix AnyDesk Not Working on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AnyDesk is a popular remote desktop application that lets users connect and use computers remotely. However, users can't utilize that app when it doesn't work. Many users have reported on the community forums that they need to fix the AnyDesk app not launching in Windows.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Ensure Healthy Gaming on Your Xbox Series X|S
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Long gaming sessions can be great as stress relief or a distraction from a busy schedule. Still, unfortunately, sometimes even small gaming sessions can come with eyestrain, headaches, or not suit any personal preferences you may need.
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Apps for Earthquake Alerts and Tracking on Android
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Earthquakes and natural disasters are tragic realities of this world. It would be great if you could get alerts and track these natural disasters right from your Android phone.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "File Explorer Doesn't Highlight Selected Files and Folders" Issue
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. File Explorer is a trusty tool to view, organize, and manage all files stored on the hard disk in a Windows computer. Microsoft recently introduced the tabs feature for File Explorer, a much-needed addition for most of us. But some users share their plight of File Explorer not highlighting the selected files and folders.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Microsoft 365 When You Can’t Sign In
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most of the time, when you can't sign in to your Microsoft 365, you don't see any error, but the app doesn't allow you to enter your credentials. So, there's no indication of what caused the issue and how to fix it.
makeuseof.com
How Can You Give Your Smartphone a Security Spring Clean?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nowadays, protecting your smartphone from cyberattacks is just as important as it's always been on PCs and laptops. We store a lot of important data on our phones, and are usually logged in to various accounts. Malicious actors are aware of this, meaning smartphones have become a prime target for attacks. It's therefore important that you maintain your smartphone's security to avoid falling victim to cybercrime.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons Why Servers Are More Expensive Than Similarly Specced PC Hardware
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Servers are computers that host services such as email, websites, and file transfer. They are crucial components that support the World Wide Web and the world itself. But as important as they are, you might be surprised that server components often aren’t much more powerful than your regular desktop computer. In fact, many server components use the same technology as your typical consumer-grade components.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Open-Source Licence to Your Projects on GitHub
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An open-source license is a legal document that outlines the terms under which others can use, modify, and distribute your open-source projects. Adding an open-source license...
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Uninstall Shortcut to the Context Menu in Windows 11/10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A desktop context menu option for uninstalling software is a handy addition to Windows 11/10. With this shortcut, you could uninstall apps directly from the desktop just by right-clicking them. Although the Start menu includes a right-click Uninstall option for apps, it isn't available on the desktop's context menu.
makeuseof.com
How to Flush the DNS Cache in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Keeping a huge DNS cache in your PC makes your internet searches super fast. However, it doesn't come without costs. For all the speed and quick results that a DNS cache gives you, it ends up making you vulnerable to all sorts of privacy disasters like DNS Spoofing, Eavesdropping, and so on.
makeuseof.com
How to Find Your Windows Laptop Model Number
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Do you ever need to know your Windows computer's or laptop's model number? Maybe you're trying to find a driver for your device or looking for support from the manufacturer. Whatever the reason, it's easy to find, and there are various ways to do it.
Comments / 0