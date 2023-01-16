Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you enable Amazon's Home Monitoring option on your Echo Show, you can use that device as a security camera. You can view its camera footage remotely in a way that's different from and slightly more discreet than using the Drop In feature. We’ll show you how to set it up, how to use it, and explain some of the options.

2 DAYS AGO