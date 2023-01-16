ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga women move up to 16th in AP poll; Brynna Maxwell wins WCC Player of the Week

By Jim Allen For The Spokesman-Review
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Former Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski reunites with Tommy Lloyd, becomes GA at Arizona

Tommy Lloyd successfully recruited Przemek Karnowski as a Gonzaga assistant, so he figured he’d give it another try as the head coach at Arizona. Karnowski, the former Gonzaga center who left Spokane as the NCAA’s all-time leader in career wins (136), has joined Lloyd’s staff in Tucson as a graduate assistant, the second-year coach told reporters Wednesday.
TUCSON, AZ
nbcrightnow.com

No. 16 Gonzaga women look to continue win streak at Pacific

The Gonzaga women will have a chance to make a big impression on more than 1,500 young fans when they play at Pacific on Thursday. The occasion is Education Day on the Pacific campus. Elementary and middle school students from the Stockton, California, area will tour the campus and also get to catch a West Coast Conference basketball game.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Forest fuel reduction workshops set for eastern Washington

COLVILLE, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering two free workshops for contractors interested in working on fuel reduction projects with private landowners in eastern Washington. More than $4,000,000 in grants is available annually to forest landowners in Eastern Washington to share the cost of wildfire...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Spokane County recruits volunteers for annual homeless count

(The Center Square) – Two cities in Eastern Washington are recruiting volunteers to help perform the annual Point in Time count of the homeless living in shelters and on the streets. Spokane and Spokane Valley are hoping to enlist more than 100 volunteers for the count of unsheltered people...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Mayor says delaying North Spokane Corridor could cost millions

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee's budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the freeway. Woodward spoke...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy