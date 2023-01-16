Read full article on original website
Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continue love-hate relationship by enjoying kick-about on the Etihad pitch moments before Tottenham take on Manchester City in decisive game in the Premier League
Richarlison and Jamie Carragher continued their love-hate relationship by enjoying a kick-about on the Etihad pitch prior to Tottenham's clash with Manchester City. The Brazilian forward and the former Liverpool defender have not always seen eye-to-eye, with the feud perhaps peaking when Richarlison told Carragher to 'wash your mouth before you talk about me' last May.
Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli fires parting shot in final press conference, claiming English football will attract ALL the best European talent and warning of 'inexorable decline' in the face of 'dominant Premier League'
Outgoing Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli has urged European football to push for change, with the Italian fearful of the Premier League prizing away all of Europe's stars, thereby 'marginalising' surrounding competitions. Agnelli, who could face trial over allegations of false accounting at Juventus, was famously one of the architects of...
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea as long as he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco - with the French defender making just FOUR Ligue 1 starts since joining in the summer
Sevilla are interested in signing Malang Sarr from Chelsea if he can cut short his loan spell at Monaco. The 23-year-old Frenchman joined Monaco on a loan until the end of the season last summer, but it has not gone as well as planned. Sarr has only started four times...
Juventus deducted 15 POINTS by Italian court after investigation into the club's transfer dealings
Juventus have been deducted 15 points for the current season by an Italian football court investigating its transfer dealings, the national football federation (FIGC) said on Friday. With 20 games left to play in this season, Juventus were third in Serie A, 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli. The points...
Chelsea's Financial Fair Play situation 'will be unpredictable if they do not qualify for the Champions League' - with Todd Boehly's Blues having spent a record £445m on new signings
Chelsea's Financial Fair Play situation will reportedly be unpredictable if they do not qualify for the Champions League. Graham Potter's side are currently 10 points off the top four and a place in next year's tournament is looking unlikely as things stand. Chelsea have earned huge amounts through European success,...
A fan runs onto the pitch to take a selfie with Manchester United star Casemiro during their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
A fan has ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Casemiro during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace. The bizarre incident took place in the 55th minute at Selhurst Park with United leading 1-0 thanks to a late first-half strike from Bruno Fernandes. More to follow...
Former Man United star looks unrecognisable as he has pint with a fan in a Manchester pub... but can you guess who the Old Trafford legend is?
Manchester United fans have been left stunned by the appearance of one of the club's former stars after they were pictured posing for a photo in a pub. The ex-United player had spent 11 years at Old Trafford during his career, before returning to the club to spend 13 years on the coaching staff.
Atletico Madrid looking to bring in Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu before the end of January, while the Foxes continue to see Stoke's Harry Souttar as a potential replacement
Atletico Madrid are trying to convince Leicester to sell Caglar Soyuncu this window. The Turkish defender is destined to join Atletico but the plan was as a free agent in the summer. The Spanish club are keen to get a deal done now as they look to offload Felipe to Wolves.
‘I can see Mikel Arteta dancing around his living room’: Jamie Redknapp says things ‘couldn’t have gone any worse’ for Man United after Casemiro's yellow rules him out of Arsenal clash... as Brazilian FUMES at Bruno Fernandes
Jamie Redknapp feels losing Casemiro to suspension for their crunch Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal made their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace much worse. The Brazilian midfielder picked up his fifth booking of the season when he brought down Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha in the 80th minute at Selhurst Park.
Manchester City 4-2 Tottenham: Riyad Mahrez runs riot as Pep Guardiola's side pull off a fantastic comeback over Spurs to mount the pressure back on Arsenal in the Premier League title race
Manchester City pulled off a fantastic comeback by notching four times with a superb display in the second-half. Spurs took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break thanks to Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal after a few defensive mistakes. More to follow...
Arsenal 'plan shock loan move for Eduardo Camavinga' with Mikel Arteta eager to sign the talented Real Madrid youngster on a temporary basis to help the Gunners' title quest while West Ham's Declan Rice remains the club's No 1 summer target in midfield
Arsenal are reportedly interested in a shock loan move for Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners want to bring in the midfielder on a temporary basis to help their push for the Premier League title. Camavinga joined Real in 2021, but the 20-year-old hasn't been...
Leicester make approach to sign FC Copenhagen left-back Viktor Kristiansen for £17million... as Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen his defence to stave off the threat of relegation
Brendan Rodgers, F.C. København, Leicester City Football Club, Viktor Løth Forsmann Kristiansen, Jacinda Ardern. Leicester are discussing the £17million transfer of defender Viktor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen. Brendan Rodgers is keen to bring in reinforcements this month with the Foxes sitting just two points above the relegation...
Aston Villa outcast Frederic Guilbert completes his move to Strasbourg... with the defender having made just ONE appearance in the last three seasons for Villa
Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert, 28, has completed his move to RC Strasbourg. The 28-year-old has only played one game for Villa in the last three seasons, and he has been unhappy with his lack of game-time under Steven Gerrard and Unai Emery. Sportsmail previously reported how his contract was...
Lewis Hamilton is not currently part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's bid to buy Manchester United despite their close friendship and the British F1 star - and lifelong Arsenal fan - seeking to get involved in ownership of sports teams
Seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton is not currently active in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's move to buy Manchester United. Ratcliffe has entered the bidding for United as one of the UK's richest men looks to complete a takeover of the club he supported as a boy. The 70-year-old...
Leicester complete the £17m signing of defender Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen, as boss Brendan Rodgers bolsters his defensive options to avoid a relegation battle
Leicester City have completed the £17million signing of defender Victor Kristiansen from FC Copenhagen to bolster their options. The 20-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2028 and is a huge addition with Brendan Rodgers side's enduring a miserable season. The Foxes are currently sitting just...
JACK GAUGHAN: It seems unthinkable - but should Man City drop Haaland? Elite coaches across Europe give their verdict on whether Pep should leave his star striker out against Tottenham
There is a slight absurdity to the big questions surrounding Manchester City at the moment. Since the weekend defeat at Old Trafford, the focus on the blunting of their collective edge has been laid squarely on the sharpest tool at their disposal. Erling Haaland: does he make City worse? In...
Tottenham star Richarlison ESCAPES retrospective action from the FA for his heated exchange with Aaron Ramsdale at the end of the north London derby
Aaron Ramsdale, Richarlison, Tottenham Hotspur, The Football Association (The FA), Aaron Ramsey. Richarlison will avoid an FA charge for his altercation with Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the final whistle of Sunday’s North London Derby. Tottenham forward Richarlison aggressively approached Ramsey, who appeared to be taunting Spurs fans following...
Chelsea: Graham Potter tries to calm expectations ahead of Mykhailo Mudryk debut
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has attempted to calm expectations surrounding new signing Mykhailo Mudryk. The Blues completed the signing of the Ukrainian from Shakhtar Donetsk for a massive £88m fee on Sunday. Potter's side face Liverpool in a battle between ninth and tenth in the Premier League in the...
Sheffield United 1-0 Hull: Daniel Jebbison bags the only goal of the game as the Blades keep the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley
Sheffield United have kept the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley with a 1-0 win over Hull. Daniel Jebbison scored the only goal of the game in just the third minute, as the Blades passed their way through Hull's defence before their 19-year-old forward coolly slotted home. The win looks set...
'I'm the man responsible': Pep Guardiola takes the blame for Manchester City's shaky run of form - after falling eight points behind Arsenal in the title race ahead of clash with Tottenham - as backs his side's 'exceptional' mentality
Pep Guardiola is shouldering the blame for Manchester City's stuttering form after they fell eight points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race. City host Tottenham on Thursday having lost two of their last five league matches and questions over how they can get the best out of 27-goal top scorer Erling Haaland.
