Colorado State

Colorado parents can enroll children in free preschool starting Tuesday

By NICOLE C. BRAMBILA nico.brambila@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
FILE PHOTO: Gov. Jared Polis visits with preschoolers at the Maddox Early Childhood Center in 2019. ANN SCHIMKE/CHALKBEAT COLORADO

Enrolling your child for pre-kindergarten classes in the fall?

Below are questions and answers about Colorado's new universal preschool:

Q: What is universal preschool?

A: Last year, lawmakers passed the state’s universal preschool program to provide a half day of Pre-K instruction — 15 hours per week — for all Colorado children the year before they enter kindergarten.

State-funded preschool is increasingly considered a critical part of public education as these programs support early learning to better prepare children for success in school and to reduce achievement gaps.

Q: What is the cost?

A: It’s free for students and their families. The program is state-funded. Each year, the General Assembly will provide enough money for up to 29,360 at-risk children.

Q: When can parents/guardians enroll students?

A: Starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Q: Where do parents apply?

A: On Tuesday, Jan. 17, parents can visit www.UPK.Colorado.gov (The site does not go live until Tuesday. More information is at cdec.colorado.gov.) to fill out an application. Children will be matched with roughly 850 providers in mid-February.

While there is no deadline to sign up, families are encouraged to sign up early.

Q: What if I have a question not answered here?

A: Local Coordinating Organizations are designed to support families and providers navigate resources.

In Denver County, the contact is Ellen Braun ellen@dpp.org.

More information is at cdec.colorado.gov.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

