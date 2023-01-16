Read full article on original website
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Struggle in Second Half at SMSU
MARSHALL, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team fought hard against Southwest Minnesota State but fell just short to the Mustangs Friday even at the R/A Facility in Marshall, MN. The Huskies brough the game back within four points with 34 seconds left but in the end were unable to hold off the Mustangs to fall 69-58. GAME SUMMARY.
No. 5 St. Cloud State ready for rival (RV) Mavericks
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling concludes their three-match homestand this Saturday with a rivalry dual against (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato at Halenbeck Hall. The first bout is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT as the Huskies celebrate Alumni Day, honoring their alumni at the intermission. SIZING...
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Power Past No. 3 Denver, 7-3
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (17-6-0, 9-4-0 NCHC) made a statement on Friday evening with a 7-3 win over No. 3 Denver (19-6-0, 10-3-0 NCHC) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. After falling behind 2-1 early in the second period, the Huskies scored six of the last seven goals in the game, including four goals in the second period to earn the victory and inch closer to the Pioneers in the league standings.
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball on the Road for a Pair of NSIC South Division Match-Ups
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will hit the road to face a pair of NSIC South Division opponents. The Huskies will take on Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Jan. 20 and Sioux Falls on Saturday, Jan. 21. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
(RV) SCSU hosts No. 1 Ohio State in weekend series
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey returns home this weekend to host No. 1 Ohio State in a conference series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies and Buckeyes will drop the puck at 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday with a 2:00 p.m. CT start on Saturday.
Anhorn, Cruikshank and Krannila Named Hobey Baker Nominees
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Three student-athletes from No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, announced by the committee on Thursday. The Huskies nominees for the best annual player in college hockey include senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn (Calgary, Alberta), senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) and senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland).
