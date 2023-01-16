ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (17-6-0, 9-4-0 NCHC) made a statement on Friday evening with a 7-3 win over No. 3 Denver (19-6-0, 10-3-0 NCHC) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. After falling behind 2-1 early in the second period, the Huskies scored six of the last seven goals in the game, including four goals in the second period to earn the victory and inch closer to the Pioneers in the league standings.

