Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Struggle in Second Half at SMSU

MARSHALL, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team fought hard against Southwest Minnesota State but fell just short to the Mustangs Friday even at the R/A Facility in Marshall, MN. The Huskies brough the game back within four points with 34 seconds left but in the end were unable to hold off the Mustangs to fall 69-58. GAME SUMMARY.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 5 St. Cloud State ready for rival (RV) Mavericks

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 5 St. Cloud State Wrestling concludes their three-match homestand this Saturday with a rivalry dual against (RV) Minnesota State-Mankato at Halenbeck Hall. The first bout is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CT as the Huskies celebrate Alumni Day, honoring their alumni at the intermission. SIZING...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Power Past No. 3 Denver, 7-3

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (17-6-0, 9-4-0 NCHC) made a statement on Friday evening with a 7-3 win over No. 3 Denver (19-6-0, 10-3-0 NCHC) at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. After falling behind 2-1 early in the second period, the Huskies scored six of the last seven goals in the game, including four goals in the second period to earn the victory and inch closer to the Pioneers in the league standings.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

(RV) SCSU hosts No. 1 Ohio State in weekend series

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey returns home this weekend to host No. 1 Ohio State in a conference series at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The Huskies and Buckeyes will drop the puck at 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday with a 2:00 p.m. CT start on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
scsuhuskies.com

Anhorn, Cruikshank and Krannila Named Hobey Baker Nominees

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Three student-athletes from No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, announced by the committee on Thursday. The Huskies nominees for the best annual player in college hockey include senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn (Calgary, Alberta), senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) and senior forward Jami Krannila (Nokia, Finland).
SAINT CLOUD, MN

