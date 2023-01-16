ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey

My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia Area

Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, the Shanghainese open kitchen restaurant concept widely known for the best soup dumplings in New York City, has officially expanded to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Guests can choose from a large selection of authentic and traditional soup dumplings and watch as dumplings are handmade from scratch in an open kitchen. State-of-the-art service robots assist servers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
watchthetramcarplease.com

4 Stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk for Sale 1,150,000

Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.
fox29.com

Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer

WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Ventnor City, NJ Mayor Will Resign From Office, ‘Soon’

Ventnor City, New Jersey will soon have a new Mayor, as Beth Maccagnano has confirmed to us that she will be stepping down. The law requires that Maccagnano must do so. Maccagnano has not decided on an exact date, advising that she will be selling her home for personal reasons and must leave the office when she no longer lives in Ventnor City.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
KRMG

Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel

BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
BRIGANTINE, NJ
WBOC

Coast Guard Rescues Seven People 30 Miles Off Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - A tug boat towing a barge from New Jersey was disabled and adrift 30 miles offshore. According to the Coast Guard, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday a tug boat Legacy crew member notified them that while towing a two-hundred and ninety foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana, a one-thousand foot line entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.
OCEAN CITY, MD
One Green Planet

Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects

A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

