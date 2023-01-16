Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.

5 DAYS AGO