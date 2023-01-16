Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Trendy and Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Cherry Hill, NJ
There are so many restaurants you'd like to see more of in New Jersey. It's a question we ask you pretty frequently, and you don't hold back. You want to see popular spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Rainforest Cafe, and In-N-Out open more New Jersey locations, or open their first Garden State spot.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Hidden gem old school tavern in South Jersey
My family has lived in Burlington County for over 50 years but they have never heard of Eastampton. We've heard of Westampton, but we didn't know there was an Eastampton. Both towns are on either side of the county seat of Mount Holly. I guess we never had a reason to go on the east side of Mount Holly.
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia Area
Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, the Shanghainese open kitchen restaurant concept widely known for the best soup dumplings in New York City, has officially expanded to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Guests can choose from a large selection of authentic and traditional soup dumplings and watch as dumplings are handmade from scratch in an open kitchen. State-of-the-art service robots assist servers.
watchthetramcarplease.com
4 Stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk for Sale 1,150,000
Here is a great opportunity to own 4 stores on the Wildwood Boardwalk! Located at 5200 Boardwalk in Wildwood, NJ. History shows that these do not come up for sale that often. STOP leasing and BUY!!!! The property offered consists of 4 individual commercial condo units (Unit 11 is an end unit), located ground level at the “Shops at Ocean Towers”. The current owner has been operating the location as Castle Casino Arcade for the last 25+ years with much success. Endless ideas for a boardwalk business, especially for a commercial property of this size (estimated at 3,700 square ft.). The equipment and business are not included with the sale, however the owner is open to negotiation.
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
roi-nj.com
A.C.’s Small: ‘We’re going to be bold, we’re going to be aggressive’
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small offered plenty of optimism during his State of the City address last week at the Caesars Hotel & Casino. “We’ve been doing amazing things in the great city of Atlantic City, but we want to take that to another level in 2023,” he said.
fox29.com
Bucks County man charged with stealing over $800K from New Jersey employer
WILLINGBOROR, N.J. - The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Bucks County man is being charged with stealing over $800K from his New Jersey employer. Authorities say an investigation began after the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by representatives of Radwell International, a Willingboro-based company that...
Camelback Skier May Be Paralyzed Weeks Before NJ Wedding
The skier at Camelback Resort who was badly injured in an accident on Sunday, Jan. 15 remains hospitalized and may be at risk of paralysis — just weeks before his wedding.The 25-year-old outdoorsman was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" when he was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospit…
18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Ventnor City, NJ Mayor Will Resign From Office, ‘Soon’
Ventnor City, New Jersey will soon have a new Mayor, as Beth Maccagnano has confirmed to us that she will be stepping down. The law requires that Maccagnano must do so. Maccagnano has not decided on an exact date, advising that she will be selling her home for personal reasons and must leave the office when she no longer lives in Ventnor City.
Officials: Whale found dead in NJ likely struck by vessel
BRIGANTINE, N.J. — (AP) — Marine animal welfare officials say the most recent whale found dead on a New Jersey shoreline had apparently been struck by a vessel. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said Sunday that preliminary results of a necropsy on the humpback whale that washed up Thursday on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine indicates that the animal had “blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike.”
WBOC
Coast Guard Rescues Seven People 30 Miles Off Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - A tug boat towing a barge from New Jersey was disabled and adrift 30 miles offshore. According to the Coast Guard, around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday a tug boat Legacy crew member notified them that while towing a two-hundred and ninety foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana, a one-thousand foot line entangled and fouled their starboard propeller.
phillyvoice.com
Levittown man allegedly paid off $120,000 gambling debt by stealing from his employer, prosecutors say
A former supervisor at Radwell International allegedly stole more than $866,000 in specialized goods made by the South Jersey manufacturing firm and sold them independently, Burlington County prosecutors said. Brian Myslinski, 31, of Levittown, Bucks County, allegedly used the money to pay off more than $120,000 in gambling debt and...
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Whale Suffered Tragic Accident Before Washing Up On Jersey Shore, Experts Say
A 32-foot whale had been actively feeding and was in good condition before she washed up last week on the Jersey Shore with blunt-force injuries, leading experts to believe she had been struck by a boat. The female whale found on the North End Natural Area in Brigantine on Thursday,...
One Green Planet
Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects
A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
