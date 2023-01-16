ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

New York Post

Cancel culture: Might find pitfalls on DFS slate search

We’re not sure when it happened, but at some point in the not-too-distant past, daily fantasy sites began isolating the weekly main NFL slate to a single day. We recall waiting out the result of Monday games to see how much we won. Now, during the regular season, on the main slate you don’t even have to wait until Sunday night. The only games included are all played in the afternoon. That idea has trained DFS players, it seems, to focus on single-day contests. Sure, that makes sense in “daily” fantasy, but it also undermines the weekly nature of NFL action. It...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
There Is Still Time To Rollerblade & Run At U.S. Bank Stadium

Ever wanted to get your exercise in where the Minnesota Vikings play? Now is your chance. Minnesota Vikings fans had quite the season. However, there was a lot to be proud of with Kevin O'Connell's first season as the head coach. Unfortunately, the fun ride of a season came to an end this past weekend when they lost to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Duluth, MN
