"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathPen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Bernie Hibma
Bernard H. Hibma, 90, of Holland, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. Bernard was born in Holland on June 11, 1932, to Rev. Tiede and Elizabeth (Bartels) Hibma. He married Shirley Zuverink in 1951, and also served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. His brother Peter Hibma was killed in action while fighting in Korea. In 1952, Bernard returned home to Holland and started his career at the City of Holland. He became the Superintendent of the City of Holland Parks and Cemetery, retiring in 1996 after 40-plus years of service to his community. Bernie loved his outdoor work, tending to flowers, and he also enjoyed hunting and bowling. He and Shirley are members of Calvary on 8th Church in Holland Heights.
Friday Night’s Prep Hoops Results; Hope, GVSU with Saturday DH on Tap
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 20, 2023) – In high school basketball on Friday night, these results:. On Tuesday around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV games beforehand, hear the Wyoming at Zeeland West boys game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Fruitport Calvary Christian at Saugatuck girls contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Holland’s Winter Market Continues This Saturday
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 20, 2023) – The second session of the Holland Farmer’s Market winter season is this Saturday. From 9 AM to 1 PM inside of the Heeringa Holland Civic Center place, over 20 regular market vendors will offer fresh produce and other local foods for sale. Kara de Alvare, Marketing Coordinator for Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmers Market, remembers when patrons had to shiver in the cold outside before the renovation of the Civic Center more than three years ago made the winter market more viable.
Holland Police Log January 18-19, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Holland City Council to Meet Tonight; Proposed Land Swap Not on Agenda
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 18, 2023) – There may be a question about a land swap before Holland voters in May, but it won’t be finalized on Wednesday evening. The Holland City Council holds its regular business meeting in Chambers at Holland City Hall, and according to the agenda posted on the city’s Civic Web website, a resolution that would ask voters to approve a land swap with GDK in which the city would acquire the Verplank Dock site off of West 8th Street from GDK in exchange for the James DeYoung power plant site off of Pine Avenue is not among the items to be considered.
State Police investigating serious injury crash Barry County
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe on Wednesday, January 18 around 7:00 a.m. on Bender Road in Thornapple Township. Preliminary investigation shows the Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Bender...
