Bernard H. Hibma, 90, of Holland, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. Bernard was born in Holland on June 11, 1932, to Rev. Tiede and Elizabeth (Bartels) Hibma. He married Shirley Zuverink in 1951, and also served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. His brother Peter Hibma was killed in action while fighting in Korea. In 1952, Bernard returned home to Holland and started his career at the City of Holland. He became the Superintendent of the City of Holland Parks and Cemetery, retiring in 1996 after 40-plus years of service to his community. Bernie loved his outdoor work, tending to flowers, and he also enjoyed hunting and bowling. He and Shirley are members of Calvary on 8th Church in Holland Heights.

