ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia

Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy