Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Can Jalen Hurts end 40-year playoff drought for Alabama QBs?
Jalen Hurts hopes to go Saturday night where no former Alabama quarterback has gone in 40 years – into a winning locker room after starting an NFL playoff game. Hurts will be under center when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. CST Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
Bengals to play without another offensive lineman on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without left offensive tackle Jonah Williams in Sunday’s AFC playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. The former Alabama All-American sustained a dislocated kneecap in the Bengals’ 24-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in a Super Wild-Card Weekend game on Sunday night. :. ·...
Bill O’Brien has long-anticipated interview with NFL team
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien interviewed Thursday for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported. O’Brien’s interview came after months of speculation he could return to New England as play caller after the Massachusetts native previously served in that role for the Patriots from 2009-11.
Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned
Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on NFL Playoff Saturday or NBA Friday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s a super sports doubleheader with NBA action on Friday and the NFL playoffs on Saturday and our DraftKings promo code gives you...
