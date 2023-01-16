Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
Related
South Alabama football assistant coach Dwike Wilson headed to Southern Miss
South Alabama cornerbacks coach Dwike Wilson has been hired for a similar position at Sun Belt Conference rival Southern Miss, it was announced Friday. Wilson spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, where he was also recruiting coordinator. He came to Mobile with head coach Kane Wommack from Indiana, where he worked as director of player personnel for two seasons.
South Alabama basketball falls at Southern Miss, 76-72
South Alabama never led in the final five minutes of a 76-72 loss at Southern Miss on Thursday night. Austin Crowley scored 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who improve to 16-4 overall, 5-2 in Sun Belt Conference play. Isaiah Moore had 22 for the Jaguars, who fall to 8-11, 2-5.
AHSAA girls wrestling: Sparkman, Daphne lead the way headed into finals
Sparkman High School took a 9-point lead over Daphne after the first day of competition at the 2023 AHSAA Girls’ Wrestling Tourney. The Senators totaled 179 points and the Trojans had 170 as all weight divisions wrestled down to the finals at Thompson High School on Thursday. The championship...
Auburn’s Owen Pappoe won’t play in Senior Bowl due to injury
Former Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe won’t play in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury, executive director Jim Nagy confirmed Friday. Pappoe’s withdrawal leaves fellow linebackers Etu Leota and Derick Hall as the Tigers’ representatives in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase, set for Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Pappoe’s exit was “disappointing,” Nagy said.
‘MOBSTERS’ give back to the game they love
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They call themselves the Mobile MOBSTERS, Mobile Organized Baseball Society Teaching Every Relevant Skill. The MOBSTERS are a group of former college and pro players giving back to the game by holding a series of clinics for inner city high schools. Joe Connick started the MOBSTERS. He is an administrator at […]
Julia Ponquinette Joyner, first Black student at Spring Hill College, dies at 89
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Julia Ponquinette Joyner and seven other classmates desegregated Spring Hill College in September 1954. Joyner went on to a decades-long career as a psychiatrist. The Mobile native died on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Va. Spring Hill College announced Joyner’s passing with an obituary on Thursday. The College highlighted Joyner’s many accomplishments, […]
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
altoday.com
Sandy Stimpson: In support for the LMXT project between Lockheed Martin and Airbus
Currently, the U.S. Air Force is wrestling with the decision to press ahead with the planned competition to acquire its next refueling tanker or continue procuring the KC-46, a refueling tanker that has left our men and women in uniform desperately wanting a more reliable and capable aircraft. The Secretary of the Air Force seems unaware of the shortfalls of the KC-46, as he recently said, “It doesn’t look necessary or cost-effective as it once did to introduce another aircraft.”
Eric Church adds third night to summer stand in Orange Beach
“Due to overwhelming demand,” country star Eric Church has added a third show to his upcoming stand at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach. Birmingham-based Red Mountain Entertainment previously announced on Jan. 11 that Church’s “The Outsiders Revival Tour” would include shows at The Wharf on Aug. 18 and 19. The newly added show will take place Thursday, Aug. 17; general public ticket sales for all three shows begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, through Ticketmaster.
Birmingham startup Wyndy expanding to Huntsville, Mobile
Birmingham sitter app Wyndy is now offering its service in the Huntsville and Mobile areas. Created in 2017 by parents Ginger and Tommy Mayfield, Wyndy is a mobile app helping families find, book, and pay vetted, background-checked college babysitters. As well as a resource for parents, the app offers its...
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Aalaap Desai discusses Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Aalaap Desai, a second-year resident with the Thomas Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic in Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios. He sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the clinic, the services available and how to become a patient there. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App....
Bond denied for suspect in multiple Mobile shootings
A Mobile County judge grants the district attorney's request to hold Darrius Rowser without bond under Aniah's Law.
Mardi Gras 2023: Mobile visitor’s guide
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visiting Mobile for Mardi Gras? WKRG News 5 is here to help with everything you need to know about the city’s biggest celebration. The birthplace of Mardi Gras in America, Mobile goes big every year leading up to Fat Tuesday. Thousands of revelers turn out for parades and balls, and even […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0