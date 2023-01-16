Currently, the U.S. Air Force is wrestling with the decision to press ahead with the planned competition to acquire its next refueling tanker or continue procuring the KC-46, a refueling tanker that has left our men and women in uniform desperately wanting a more reliable and capable aircraft. The Secretary of the Air Force seems unaware of the shortfalls of the KC-46, as he recently said, “It doesn’t look necessary or cost-effective as it once did to introduce another aircraft.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO