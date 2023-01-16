ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

Related
wtvy.com

Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
DOTHAN, AL
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.

Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
ALABAMA STATE
footballscoop.com

Child Protective Services investigating workout that left several Texas high school football players hospitalized

The Texas Department of Child and Protective Services is investigating an incident that left several high school football players hospitalized, according to WFAA-TV. At Rockwall-Heath High School, east of Dallas, head coach John Harrell put the football team through an hour-long offseason workout. The workout itself seems standard, but players were required to do 16 pushups for each mistake made through the hour-long workout.
ROCKWALL, TX
Calhoun Journal

ASWA Basketball Poll

Calhoun County, AL – Here’s this week’s high school basketball poll. Alabama Sports Writers Association members around the state nominate teams for consideration, and ASWA leadership selects teams from nominations: Girls CLASS 6A 1. Hazel Green (23-0) 2. Mortimer Jordan (16-6) 3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5) 4. McGill-Toolen (21-5) 5. Carver-Montgomery (18-2) 6. Huffman (20-3) 7. Gadsden City […]
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Five area basketball teams ranked in latest ASWA poll

Five area basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. The latest rankings were released early Thursday morning. Leading the bunch is the top-ranked Spring Garden Lady Panthers (23-0) and the fifth-ranked Spring Garden Panthers (12-6) in Class 1A. Cedar Bluff’s girls and boys – both 11-7 – join Spring Garden in the 1A poll at No. 10.
ALABAMA STATE
1029thebuzz.com

Alabama To Remove Iconic Rocket on I-65

For the last 44 years, Tennesseans on their way to Florida have been greeted by a 168 foot high Saturn 1B rocket at The Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont, Alabama. Not anymore. Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, says years of deterioration is the reason.
ELKMONT, AL
WHNT-TV

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. (9 p.m.)

New COVID-19 Subvariant Spreading Quickly in Ala. …. COVID-19 is showing signs of yet another surge in Alabama. (9 p.m., January 17, 2023) A local power lifting team is training for a state championship. Solar Chargers Installed at Redstone Arsenal. Seven solar-powered charges were installed at Redstone Arsenal this week...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Brewton Standard

Lady Tigers No. 7 in latest Class 4A poll

Bob Jones (23-2) Vestavia Hills (22-2) Central-Phenix City (12-8) Others nominated: Daphne (14-10), Prattville (15-3), Thompson (15-8). Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5) Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Clay-Chalkville (15-6), Minor (16-6), Parker (16-4), Pell City (18-7), Shades Valley (11-4). CLASS 5A. Guntersville (21-4) Eufaula (17-1) Jasper (21-2) Pleasant Grove (17-4) Ramsay (13-6) Southside-Gadsden (16-5)
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Election security, I-65 rocket, saltwater records: Down in Alabama

New Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen has withdrawn the state from the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC. The rocket alongside I-65 near the Alabama-Tennessee state line may be nearing the end of its long life as a landmark. Eleven saltwater fish Alabama state records were broken between October...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Moody landfill fire: Time to dress for dystopian stress, Alabama

“Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away,” writes Al.com’s Dennis Pillion. “For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best

Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Most popular girl names in the 90s in Alabama

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy