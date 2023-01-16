Read full article on original website
More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
‘It was a gut punch’ | TN to reject federal funding from CDC to fight against HIV
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state will soon be rejecting federal funding that supports some HIV care services, according to representatives with Governor Bill Lee’s office. Reports came out confirming the Lee administration’s plans to pass on funding from the CDC, which pays for HIV surveillance, testing and prevention...
Truth in sentencing bill aims to give violent offenders harsher sentences
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new truth in sentencing bill was introduced in the Tennessee State House by State Representative John Gillespie. House Bill 5 will make force convicted rapists and kidnappers to serve the full sentence. According to Gillespie, those who are convicted of these crimes today could be...
TSA confiscates record-high amount of guns at McGhee Tyson Airport
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data from the Transportation Security Administration claimed that every airport in the state of Tennessee saw record highs for guns confiscated at checkpoints in 2022. Locally at McGhee Tyson, agents took 32 guns in 2022 compared to just 21 in 2021. “The national rate is...
How at-home solar is evolving: From ‘green’ to protecting from disaster
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Solar is making headlines across the Southeast. In mid-January, a $2.5 billion investment for solar energy was announced in Georgia, and following December’s TVA power blackouts, solar energy is turning heads – and changing a few minds. “There will be some nights that I...
