Tennessee State

More kids in classrooms? It’s possible in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More students in your child’s classroom is a possibility in Tennessee. A new bill would get rid of class size limits in public schools, and not everybody is on board. Should the bill pass, it would be up to individual counties and school districts to...
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee. The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days. Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day...
TSA confiscates record-high amount of guns at McGhee Tyson Airport

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data from the Transportation Security Administration claimed that every airport in the state of Tennessee saw record highs for guns confiscated at checkpoints in 2022. Locally at McGhee Tyson, agents took 32 guns in 2022 compared to just 21 in 2021. “The national rate is...
