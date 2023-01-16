The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced that the following students have been named to the fall 2022 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Local students on the list include Brandon Lawson of Hillsboro, Chelby Roades of Hillsboro and Teresa Napier of Lynchburg.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO