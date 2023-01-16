Read full article on original website
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Christian boys basketball team won 21 games last season and reached the Sectional finals in class 2A. So, naturally the Royal Lions came into this season with some lofty goals. They have been on target so far posting a 20-1 record. This week they are ranked 6th in the […]
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced that the following students have been named to the fall 2022 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Local students on the list include Brandon Lawson of Hillsboro, Chelby Roades of Hillsboro and Teresa Napier of Lynchburg.
