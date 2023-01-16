WASHINGTON– Dance experience is not required for this fun evening of dance and fellowship on Saturday, January 21 from 7pm—9pm. Join the staff of Historic Washington for an exciting class that will leave you with unforgettable memories. Throughout history, dance has been not only an art form but also a way to socialize and make new friends. Come alone or with a partner and you will leave with new friends and new knowledge of dances such as the Virginia Reel, and many more. Refreshments will be served and fun will be had by all. Comfortable shoes are recommended. Casual or period dress is welcomed.

