hopeprescott.com
Janis Matthews-Porterfield
Mrs. Janis Sue Matthews-Porterfield age 75 passed from this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Hospice Care Center of Hospice of Texarkana. Ms. Matthews-Porterfield was a retired nurse, and caregiver to many residents within the Hope community. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother to her children, a loving grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She believed in Jesus and lived a life of prayer. She was a devout member of New Life of Hope and deeply loved her Faith Family.
hopeprescott.com
John Harrison
Mr. John Henry Harrison, age 82 of Prescott, Arkansas passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, in Prescott. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Cornish The Funeral Home of Prescott. Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuenralhomews.com.
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
hopeprescott.com
Dance workshop at Old Washington
WASHINGTON– Dance experience is not required for this fun evening of dance and fellowship on Saturday, January 21 from 7pm—9pm. Join the staff of Historic Washington for an exciting class that will leave you with unforgettable memories. Throughout history, dance has been not only an art form but also a way to socialize and make new friends. Come alone or with a partner and you will leave with new friends and new knowledge of dances such as the Virginia Reel, and many more. Refreshments will be served and fun will be had by all. Comfortable shoes are recommended. Casual or period dress is welcomed.
hopeprescott.com
Single parent scholarship deadline announced
HOPE — Eligible single parents are invited to apply for Summer 2023 scholarships at aspsf.org/applynow. The deadline to apply is March 15. Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF) awards scholarships up to $1,200 to eligible single parents who are attending college or obtaining technical training. A full list of eligibility guidelines is available at aspsf.org/eligibility.
hopeprescott.com
SAU Dean’s List for Hempstead & Nevada students
MAGNOLIA – Southern Arkansas University has announced that 581 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2022 semester and have been named to its Dean’s List. From the local area:. Bryson Douglas Rhodes earned a 3.5 GPA or higher. Rhodes is a junior Management major...
hopeprescott.com
Thompson tabbed for panel discussion
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Hollis Thompson, an English instructor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in a discussion panel on the topic of Fan, Fiction, and Fandom during the upcoming Multiverse “Funraiser” online charitable comic con. The panel will take place on January 22 at 4:00 pm and feature author Kelly Guentner, actor/author Lauren Wisniewski, and intellectual property attorney Mary Garner. To watch the discussion panel live, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcbWWfrKm3Y.
hopeprescott.com
SWAEC providing grants in four school districts
HOPE – Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative in Hope announces four districts in their service area are set to receive Career and Technical Education Grants for the 2023-2024 School Year from AR Division of Career & Technical Education. Hope, Spring Hill, Fouke and LaFayette County high schools will each receive funding for Career Tech Education New Program Start-Ups that will be used for new Work-Based Learning Programs, Computer Science: Robotics, and Nutrition Science and Dietetics Programs. Shannon Puckett, the CTE Coordinator for Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative said, “Start-up grants are essential in helping our schools set up strong CTE Programs to offer increased opportunities to students in order to invest in our future workforce.” Together, the four grants total over 166,000.
hopeprescott.com
Darrell Davis Celebrates 40 Years With Farm Bureau
January 17th marks Darrell Davis’s 40th anniversary with Farm Bureau Insurance! Darrell began his career on January 17, 1983 and has been a great asset to our company and communities within Hempstead County. We appreciate Darrell for his dedication to our office and for the excellent customer service he provides each and every day ! Congratulations Darrell… We Love You !
hopeprescott.com
Dr. Charles Looney Brings Lions Program
The Hope Lions Club heard from one of their own Monday, namely their president, Dr. Charles Looney. Dr. Looney is a nationally known expert on cattle reproduction and he shared some information on the work being done in that field at the Southwest Research and Extension Center near Hope.
hopeprescott.com
Nominations sought for Citizen and Hometown Hero
PRESCOTT – Though the annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is still months away, it’s time to be thinking about who deserves to be honored as Citizen of the Year and Hometown Hero. Any Nevada County resident can submit a nomination, but the nominee must be a...
hopeprescott.com
City to seek tax increase to pay SWEPCO bill
PRESCOTT – City residents will be asked to approve a one-cent sales tax to pay off the bill the city was hit with from SWEPCO during the snowstorm of 2021. This tax will include a sunset clause that will remove the tax once the bill has been paid. Prescott’s...
hopeprescott.com
Pesticide trainings scheduled
PRESCOTT – The UA Extension Service will be holding private pesticide applicators training on the following dates:. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 6 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at 10 a.m. Classes will be at the extension office at 877 E Main in Prescott. For more information call Stacey...
hopeprescott.com
Council approves raising trash fees
PRESCOTT – It was a busy night for the Prescott City Council Monday, as the panel voted to approve an increase in trash collection fees. The council approved an ordinance to raise trash collection fees on residential customers from $10.50 per month to $15 per month, an increase of $4.50.
hopeprescott.com
Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening
On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Clayton Harris Charged With Terroristic Threatening and Carrying a Weapon
On January 13, 2023 at approximately 4:09pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Clayton Harris, 24, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West Avenue B Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Evening Lions Hold Food Distribution
The Hope Evening Lions held their monthly food distribution on January 14th. There was a steady flow of folks picking up food and the Evening Lions are happy to provide this monthly service.
