ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man dies after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9Hk8_0kGjhifx00

A man has died after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Dean Street in Boerum Hill. Police report the 32-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

"I just heard three shots like 'boom boom boom,' and people outside waiting for the bus, they go crazy to my store for safety," said Ahmed Yafai.

Yafai let bus riders wait inside his deli until it was safe to go outside again.

The suspect, described as a man wearing a blue camo shirt, was seen fleeing on Dean Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

ALSO READ | Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County

An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy