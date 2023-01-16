Man dies after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn

A man has died after being shot in the chest in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near 4th Avenue and Dean Street in Boerum Hill. Police report the 32-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

"I just heard three shots like 'boom boom boom,' and people outside waiting for the bus, they go crazy to my store for safety," said Ahmed Yafai.

Yafai let bus riders wait inside his deli until it was safe to go outside again.

The suspect, described as a man wearing a blue camo shirt, was seen fleeing on Dean Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

