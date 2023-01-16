ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 39

Hornady115gr
3d ago

I know one that had access to his house a drug addict. He wouldn’t take anything tho right. He’s not like other drug addicts that will still anything just to go get high. He’s probably had all kinds of friends over getting high with him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had some of his China friends over also. Some drug dealers make a lot of money. Drug addicts not so much and Hunter has made a lot of money from something just can’t quite put my finger on it tho.

Reply(3)
2
Ace 1956
3d ago

They got them. They just don’t want anyone knowing who was there. These sob’s will lie when the truth is better

Reply
3
Hornady115gr
3d ago

Joe Biden has a security detail 24/7 I would think they would check out people coming to see a president whenever it is.

Reply
2
Related
Anthony James

Bad News For Joe Biden As Trump Asks FBI To Raid Biden Homes and White House Over Classified Docs

Politics is all about competition. It takes a wise, strong and physical man to remain on top in politics. If you are too soft or don't know how to fight for your rights, you will surely not reign in the political world. Before I go deeper into today's interesting headline, I would like to ask three questions. Firstly, why do politicians like to see their rivals fail? Why is they so much hate and envy in politics? Lastly, why do people like to fight each other because of a political post? Well, when it comes to politics, many questions has been asked and few if not any has been answered.
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy