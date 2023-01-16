ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson West, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Man injured after being hit by a truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand going when the truck hit him after driving...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

At Least 3 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Eastbound traffic is moving again near James River and West Bypass in Springfield after a deadly crash. Springfield Police say a pickup going the wrong way crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit an SUV head-on around 1 a.m. Friday. Three people died, three more are...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A wrong-way crash on James River Freeway early Friday morning has killed three people. According to police, a truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when they ran head-on into an SUV carrying eight people. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the area of West Bypass and James […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck

CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County. Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed […]
STOUTLAND, MO
KYTV

Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.
MONETT, MO
koamnewsnow.com

3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
MONETT, MO
ksgf.com

Names Released In Triple Fatal Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have released the details on Friday morning’s deadly crash near James River and West Bypass. On Jan. 20, 2023, at 1 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and James River Freeway regarding a motor vehicle crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Texas County man involved in May crash near Lebanon now facing criminal charges

A Texas County man is facing criminal charges for a fatal DWI crash in Laclede County, eight months after the crash occurred. Robert Koehler, of Success, was charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing serious injuries, and careless and imprudent driving. Koehler’s attorney, on Thursday, entered a “not guilty” plea on behalf of his client.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Driver dies in crash in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports speed as a factor in a deadly crash in Branson West on Monday. Brent Sexton. 36, died in the crash. Troopers responded to State Highway 13 in Branson West around 10:45 a.m. Investigators say Sexton drove his Ford Explorer off the roadway’s right side at a high-speed rate and overturned down an embankment. The vehicle then caught fire.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information

Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Two law enforcement officers use CPR to save a life

Lawrence County - Mo. - Two Law enforcement officers of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department saved a vehicle crash by using Narcan and CPR. The two heroes were Sgt. Brenden Richardson and Deputy Dawlton Pittman. After responding to the crash, they determined the victim was unconscious. They then removed the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two Camden County women arrested during burglary

CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy