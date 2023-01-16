Read full article on original website
KYTV
Man injured after being hit by a truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in a Springfield hospital after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fort and Grand. Springfield police say the man was walking across Grand going when the truck hit him after driving...
KTTS
At Least 3 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Eastbound traffic is moving again near James River and West Bypass in Springfield after a deadly crash. Springfield Police say a pickup going the wrong way crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit an SUV head-on around 1 a.m. Friday. Three people died, three more are...
Two car crash near Old Rt. 66 results with one injured and one death
ST. ROBERT, Mo. – A two-car crash caused one driver to receive moderate injuries and one driver dead near Old Route 66. According to a press release, on January 18, around 4:30 p.m., St. Robert Police, St. Robert Fire Department, and Pulaski County Ambulance responded to the crash. The crash occurred when a 2003 Cadillac […]
Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River Freeway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A wrong-way crash on James River Freeway early Friday morning has killed three people. According to police, a truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when they ran head-on into an SUV carrying eight people. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the area of West Bypass and James […]
Stoutland man arrested after police pursuit in stolen truck
CAMDENTON, Mo. — A man from Stoutland was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leading police on a pursuit through Camden County. Tyler Alford, 22, was arrested and is facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing. According to a press release, a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy in Stoutland observed […]
KYTV
Driver facing charges in deadly May crash in Laclede County
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of a driver involved in a deadly May crash in Laclede County. Robert Leroy Koehler, 57, of Success, Mo., faces charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, DWI, and DWI leading to serious physical injury.
KYTV
Man from Springfield, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed the driver Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the Maryland and Walnut Lawn area around 1:30. The motorcycle driven by James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was eastbound on Walnut Lawn and hit a curb of the roundabout at Maryland.
KYTV
Fire damages restaurant in Monett, Mo.
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a cafe in Monett on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to a fire a the Cubs Cafe on State Highway 37 south of the city. They arrived at the business with flames coming from the vent system. One group of firefighters knocked down the fire at the front of the building. Another group of firefighters battled the fire on the roof. Firefighters contained the flames after 30 minutes.
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
ksgf.com
Names Released In Triple Fatal Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have released the details on Friday morning’s deadly crash near James River and West Bypass. On Jan. 20, 2023, at 1 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the area of West Bypass and James River Freeway regarding a motor vehicle crash.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals $6,000 in lottery scratchers and smokes from Springfield gas station
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the business’s boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.
kjluradio.com
Texas County man involved in May crash near Lebanon now facing criminal charges
A Texas County man is facing criminal charges for a fatal DWI crash in Laclede County, eight months after the crash occurred. Robert Koehler, of Success, was charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated resulting in death, driving while intoxicated causing serious injuries, and careless and imprudent driving. Koehler’s attorney, on Thursday, entered a “not guilty” plea on behalf of his client.
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol reports speed as a factor in a deadly crash in Branson West on Monday. Brent Sexton. 36, died in the crash. Troopers responded to State Highway 13 in Branson West around 10:45 a.m. Investigators say Sexton drove his Ford Explorer off the roadway’s right side at a high-speed rate and overturned down an embankment. The vehicle then caught fire.
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
933kwto.com
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
koamnewsnow.com
Two law enforcement officers use CPR to save a life
Lawrence County - Mo. - Two Law enforcement officers of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department saved a vehicle crash by using Narcan and CPR. The two heroes were Sgt. Brenden Richardson and Deputy Dawlton Pittman. After responding to the crash, they determined the victim was unconscious. They then removed the...
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
Two Camden County women arrested during burglary
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland. Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls. Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to […]
