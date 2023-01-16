ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting Ends With Apparent Suicide

A report of a disturbance and an ensuing chase by officers with the Cherokee County Sheriff's office leads to an apparent suicide. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a woman called 911 late Monday from a residence in Galena to report a disturbance where a man was being held at gunpoint by another male subject. The armed man left the residence in an F-250 flatbed truck, however, Cherokee County deputies spotted the truck. The driver, 28-year-old Phillip A. Doerr of Falls City, Nebraska did not stop and a short pursuit ensued. According to the deputies, Doerr exited the truck while firing a handgun and multiple rounds hit the patrol vehicle. Both deputies returned fire, and Doerr fled into a tree line. Approximately 4 minutes later a single gunshot was heard by the deputies coming from the treed area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOLR10 News

Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
actionnews5.com

Man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said he killed his spouse, 48-year-old Tonya F. Huy, and her two parents, 71-year-old Ronald L. Koehler and 78-year-old Linda J. Koehler, in March 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information

Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted abduction in Ash Grove

11-year old girl alleges man grabbed her from her backyard, tried to take her to truck. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove on Friday, Jan. 13. The alleged attempted abduction has made national headlines although few details are available at this time.
ASH GROVE, MO
933kwto.com

Life Sentence Handed to Strafford Man

A two year murder investigation has come to a close with the handing down of three consecutive life sentences to the man who murdered his wife, and in-laws. Jesse Huy, in March of 2021, called 911 reporting that he had shot his wife, and her parents because he wanted them to leave and “I got tired of it and killed all three of them.”
STRAFFORD, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Pittsburg woman arrested

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, a Galena Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup for multiple lane violations. During the interaction, Shanda Clough of Pittsburg, fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, that reached speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour in residential areas, Clough came to a stop just west of Wood Street on East 21st…
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

KBI: suspect kills himself after shootout with deputies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities say a man, suspected of pointing firearms at residents, is dead after a shootout with police. The KBI released an update this afternoon about the shooting, saying the deceased driver was identified as Phillip A. Doerr, 28, of Falls City, Nebraska. The KBI says Doerr died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
FALLS CITY, NE
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper Memorial Bench

JOPLIN, Mo. — March 8, 2022 two Joplin officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man. He would die minutes later in a second exchange of gunfire with Joplin Police at 9th and Connecticut. Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper suffered injuries in the parking...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase

KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
PITTSBURG, MO
KOLR10 News

Families react after Ash Grove attempted abduction

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Families in Ash Grove are reacting after an investigation continues into an attempted abduction. Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night they were called to assist with a reported abduction of an 11-year-old girl. In a release, officials said the 11-year-old told them she was playing in her […]
ASH GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash

James O'Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was riding a blue 2004 Harley Davidson east on Walnut Lawn when he struck a curb on the roundabout at Maryland, according to a Springfield Police Department press release. The impact caused O'Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

