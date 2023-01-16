Read full article on original website
‘How much felony is that?’: Springfield man gets 9 charges in domestic assault case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was charged with nine felonies after an alleged domestic abuse rampage. Jeramie Jay Bussie, 37, was arrested by the Springfield Police Department on Jan. 13 and formally charged with: The charges are the culmination of two incidents; one that occurred the night of Dec. 23 and the other during […]
KYTV
Sparta, Mo. woman dies from suicide after speaking out against her abuser
SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - A Sparta woman’s death raises questions about cyberbullying. “She was a light in everybody’s life,” said Darrell Gunter. Bright and beautiful, 27-year-old Trista Gunter was hiding a dark secret. “She was in mental decline, and she felt completely hopeless,” he said. He...
kggfradio.com
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
actionnews5.com
Man gets 3 life sentences for killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences for the deaths of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators said he killed his spouse, 48-year-old Tonya F. Huy, and her two parents, 71-year-old Ronald L. Koehler and 78-year-old Linda J. Koehler, in March 2021.
933kwto.com
Springfield Police are Asking for Security Camera Information
Springfield Police are asking residents to register their cameras with the department. The reason they are doing this, is so that whenever a crime occurs, they can more quickly locate potential footage of the crime and suspects. They have made it clear that this does not give them access to...
KYTV
Area law enforcement turns out in force to bid farewell to Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office first K-9
OZARK/NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to protect and serve. And whether they walk on two legs or four, they deserve respect and admiration. That’s why Wednesday was an emotional day for the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. “Today we’re saying our...
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted abduction in Ash Grove
11-year old girl alleges man grabbed her from her backyard, tried to take her to truck. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly attempted to abduct an 11-year-old girl in Ash Grove on Friday, Jan. 13. The alleged attempted abduction has made national headlines although few details are available at this time.
fourstateshomepage.com
933kwto.com
Life Sentence Handed to Strafford Man
A two year murder investigation has come to a close with the handing down of three consecutive life sentences to the man who murdered his wife, and in-laws. Jesse Huy, in March of 2021, called 911 reporting that he had shot his wife, and her parents because he wanted them to leave and “I got tired of it and killed all three of them.”
columbusnews-report.com
Pittsburg woman arrested
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, January 14, a Galena Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup for multiple lane violations. During the interaction, Shanda Clough of Pittsburg, fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, that reached speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour in residential areas, Clough came to a stop just west of Wood Street on East 21st…
Joplin man accused of shoving officer during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Federal prosecutors allege a Joplin, Missouri, man shoved an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, among other things.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
koamnewsnow.com
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper Memorial Bench
JOPLIN, Mo. — March 8, 2022 two Joplin officers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with a man. He would die minutes later in a second exchange of gunfire with Joplin Police at 9th and Connecticut. Ofc Jake Reed and Cpl Ben Cooper suffered injuries in the parking...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate fake/prank call regarding a shooting at residence
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:20 p.m. Saturday evening, January 14, 2023, Joplin Police Cpl Travis Hayes tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker they were alerted to a caller who said they had shot two people at a residence in the 2000 block of S Alabama. Police arrived and surrounded the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg woman arrested after high-speed chase
KSNF/KODE — A Pittsburg woman is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase through Cherokee County just before 9 p.m. last night. Galena police attempted to pull over 45-year-old Shanda Clough for multiple traffic violations. Clough fled the scene and led police on a high-speed chase reaching...
Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash
James O'Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was riding a blue 2004 Harley Davidson east on Walnut Lawn when he struck a curb on the roundabout at Maryland, according to a Springfield Police Department press release. The impact caused O'Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle.
