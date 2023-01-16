Read full article on original website
Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders
The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August
The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
Conroe ISD board of trustees keeps book in high school libraries, looks to amend library polices
At an eight-hour board meeting filled with two hours of public comment and a lengthy debate, the board voted to keep "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" in high school libraries and to amend its library book review and opt-out policies. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) After eight hours and three failed...
County toll road expansion underway in Fort Bend County
According to the Fort Bend County Toll Road Association, the project is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction has begun on the $43.3 million Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road expansion project, which will include an extension toward Sienna Ranch Road and an overpass over Sienna Parkway.
The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages
The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Fort Bend ISD trustee positions up for election in May
Fort Bend ISD trustee candidate applications are now open. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now open for the Fort Bend ISD election to be held this spring. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Pearland ISD grants land use rights to city for work on water line
The Pearland ISD board of trustees approved a water line easement for the city at a regular Jan. 17 meeting. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland ISD board of trustees unanimously approved granting the city of Pearland an easement to access a water line on land owned by the school district at a regular Jan. 17 meeting.
Cleveland City Council calls for termination of city secretary
After less than six months on the job, Cleveland City Secretary Teralyn May was terminated at Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting. In a surprise move, Council unanimously voted to have May removed from her duties and to begin the process of finding another city secretary. May’s termination came...
Latest community data shows slight shift in local race demographics
Pearland and Friendswood both have comparable demographics in 2021 to the 2020 census survey. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of the race and ethnicity demographics in the Pearland and Friendswood communities in 2021.
TxDOT wants your input on upgrades to I-45 in Montgomery County
The state is looking to upgrade the 24-mile stretch of roadway between Beltway 8 and Loop 336 South in Conroe, but it wants to hear from you first.
Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design
The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
Pearland, Friendswood positions up for election in May
Applications are now open for a spot on the ballot in May. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now available for seats up for election this spring on Pearland City Council, Pearland ISD's board of trustees, Friendswood City Council and Alvin ISD's board of trustees. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
Magnolia ISD to begin work on priority bond projects
Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. The bond allocates money for projects such as additional schools, renovations and new buses.
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023
A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan underway in Tomball
Tomball City Council approved the contract to develop the Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan during its Dec. 19 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball's Parks, Recreation and Trails Master Plan is underway after City Council approved a professional services agreement with Four and One LLC during its Dec. 19 meeting.
Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19
The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
