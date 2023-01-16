ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD No. 9 approves pay raises for Cy-Fair first responders

The Harris County ESD 9 commissioners met Sept. 22 to finalize the 2023 tax rate. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe) Commissioners with the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9—the taxing district that supports operations for the Cy-Fair Fire Department—voted 4-1 on Dec. 22 to modify the budget previously approved in September, solidifying 4% salary increases for personnel.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County commissioners could call road bond in 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work on FM 1097 to widen the road from two to four lanes with a continuous left lane between Blueberry Hill and Anderson roads in the Willis area. Community Impact previously reported a portion of Montgomery County funds from a 2015 bond package went to fund part of widening FM 1097 in Precinct 1. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Work continues on Fort Bend County EpiCenter, set to finish in August

The 230,000-square-foot facility was designed for agriculture, sports, and local school district events, officials said. (Rendering courtesy Stonehenge Holdings LLC) Work is still underway on the 230,000-square-foot, 10,000-seat-capacity Fort Bend County EpiCenter in Rosenberg. Site developers for the county’s newest sports and entertainment complex said the project is slated for completion in August 2023.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township to hear presentations on mall development, power outages

The Woodlands Township board of directors will have a focus on economic development at the Jan. 19 meeting. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors will hear from developers discussing preliminary plans for The Woodlands Mall as well as a presentation from CenterPoint Energy regarding repetitive outages in the Creekside Park area at its Jan. 19 meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland City Council calls for termination of city secretary

After less than six months on the job, Cleveland City Secretary Teralyn May was terminated at Tuesday night’s Cleveland City Council meeting. In a surprise move, Council unanimously voted to have May removed from her duties and to begin the process of finding another city secretary. May’s termination came...
CLEVELAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Latest community data shows slight shift in local race demographics

Pearland and Friendswood both have comparable demographics in 2021 to the 2020 census survey. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of the race and ethnicity demographics in the Pearland and Friendswood communities in 2021.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery ISD approves Creekside Elementary design

The Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. (Rendering courtesy Montgomery ISD) Montgomery ISD Board of Trustees approved the design for Creekside Elementary at a regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 17. In a news release following the meeting, details on...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland, Friendswood positions up for election in May

Applications are now open for a spot on the ballot in May. (Courtesy Pexels) Candidate applications are now available for seats up for election this spring on Pearland City Council, Pearland ISD's board of trustees, Friendswood City Council and Alvin ISD's board of trustees. The general election will be held May 6. The deadline for candidates to file for a place on the ballot is 5 p.m. Feb. 17.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Magnolia ISD to begin work on priority bond projects

Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Following the passage of Magnolia ISD’s Proposition A on the Nov. 8 ballot, the district anticipates beginning projects in 2023. The bond allocates money for projects such as additional schools, renovations and new buses.
MAGNOLIA, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar

The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

8 Katy parks master plan projects to conclude in 2023

A new monument over Katy City Park's playground was unveiled at the 125th MKT anniversary event Jan. 14. (Courtesy city of Katy) Multiple projects on the city of Katy’s parks and recreation system have been completed since its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan was adopted in October, Katy Parks Director Kevin Browne said.
KATY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19

The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
