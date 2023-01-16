Read full article on original website
MLK silent walk sends loud message throughout campus of University of Findlay
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The University of Findlay continued their week-long remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Students as well as community members locked arms as they walked across campus, showing a silent message of unity. It was that message that was echoed throughout campus, while also honoring Dr. King's message.
LSH student wins Scholastic Art Award
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School senior art student Jazmine Arriola has earned recognition in the 2023 Scholastic Art Awards of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, and will have a piece of work in an upcoming exhibit at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art. Arriola’s work,...
Art exhibit gives residents the chance to show off their talents at Otterbein SeniorLife Cridersville
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - It was decades of experience being showcased at Otterbein SeniorLife Cridersville Friday afternoon. Residents got a chance to show off their talents at the facility's first art exhibition. On display were paintings, drawings, crocheting, quilting, and even stained glass, among other arts. The artists enjoyed taking time to speak with other residents about their "Craft" and share what they had made.
Lima Symphony Orchestra shares their love of music with LCC students
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Central Catholic students are hearing the sound of music thanks to the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra spent their day with LCC students to share their experiences as orchestral musicians and soloists. Students had the opportunity to ask the musicians questions and watch them perform as they learned about the realities and career opportunities inside the music industry.
Mercy Health-St Rita's makes donation to My Brother's Keeper
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated money to a local organization that provides a safe place and teaches life skills to male African-American youth. Mercy Health-St. Rita's donated $2,000 to the Lima chapter of My Brother's Keeper through their Community Health program. The funding will help support the services they provide to youth such as mentorships and field trips. The group helps young students develop important life skills and prepares them to make good choices throughout their lives.
Five local charities receive a donation from the Lima Noon Sertoma Club
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The holidays are over but the season of giving continues as five local charities receive donations from the Sertoma Club. The Lima Noon Sertoma Club hosted its annual donation presentation Thursday. With the money received from their Christmas auction, the club was able to contribute to organizations such as the Lima Salvation Army and the Children's Development Center of Lima.
Lima to be awarded a grant at the U.S. Conference of Mayors
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith is still in D.C. for the United States Conference of Mayors but has announced that the city will be awarded a grant at the conference. The mayor has been working with her administration on ways to create better opportunities for businesses in...
Prospective students and their parents get a chance to check out what OSU Lima has to offer
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Now is the time that high school juniors and seniors buckle down about their college choices. Ohio State Lima hosting area students and their parents at an open house to answer all their questions about attending the Lima campus and more. There are 13 majors that can be completed here in Lima and students can start any of the 200-plus majors offered in Columbus at the Lima campus. They hope these sessions bring in more Buckeyes.
Lima Senior culinary students compete to get their dessert featured at The Met
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was like a scene from the Food Network as Lima Senior students competed for a spot on the menu at a local restaurant. Two culinary students from Lima Senior put their baking skills to the test as they presented their desserts to a panel from The Met. Their goal is to be featured on the dessert menu at the restaurant. The judges sampled three dishes. A triple lemon blondie with a blueberry sauce and white chocolate mousse, a toffee Bundt cake with caramel drizzle, and a strawberry shortcake. The decision was to pick all three to be on the menu and the students are thrilled.
Karl Schimmoeller named Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County
Press Release from the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation: Karl Schimmoeller, Fort Jennings, was recently selected as Director of The Workforce Partnership of Putnam County, a new entity which launched in September 2022. Karl brings 33 years of manufacturing experience along with 12 years of service on the Fort Jennings...
Lima Memorial's Ow to Wow room helps younger patients during blood draws
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is taking patients for a trip under the sea. In collaboration with "Ow to Wow", the hospital was able to create a draw room for pediatric patients having to give blood. The room uses black lights to reveal a wondrous under-the-sea scene for kids of all ages.
Lima Municipal Courts, Jan. 13-18
Nyandrea J. Bratton, 47, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 84 days suspended. $375 fine. Tommy L. Jefferson, 38, of Lima, found guilty of failure to identify. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. George L. Liles, 56, of Lima, found guilty of assault*....
Updates on downtown amphitheater and proposed aquatic center
We chatted with Lima Public Works Director Kirk Niemeyer. He gave us an update on the new downtown amphitheater and the proposed aquatic center.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA – The following couples have filed marriage license applications in Allen County Probate Court:. Bryan Roe of Bowling Green and Tyler Mason of Harrod; Richard Ray and Lisa Brown, both of Bluffton; Tyler Matte and Delrae Siegrist, both of Spencerville; Stephen Goedde Jr. and Hope Meister, both of Lima; Chad Smith and Chris Brunk, both of Lima; Elfido Orellana and Ruth Obando, both of Lima; and Michael Daniel and Tiffany Clark, both of Lima.
John Payne throws his hat in the ring for Lima Municipal Judge seat
John Payne throws his hat in the ring for Lima Municipal Judge seat. John Payne entered in his petition for the open seat at the Allen County Board of Elections. Payne currently presides over cases ranging from felony preliminary hearings to traffic violations in addition to the civil docket. The judge magistrate also presides over the city's veterans treatment court. Payne says that he aims to improve accountability when it comes to the court system.
Jury begins deliberating in Burse trial
LIMA — The cases for a Lima man charged with shooting at a home and hitting a car containing three women, along with drug trafficking and possession, went to the jury on Friday afternoon. Daquan Burse, 24, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm...
Antrea Hardy arraigned for Monday's shooting at the Imperial Inn
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who turned himself in following a shooting at the beginning of the week made his first appearance before a judge on the charge. 46-year-old Antrea Hardy had a video arraignment Friday afternoon in Lima Municipal Court. Hardy was charged with felonious assault for a shooting that happened Monday morning at the Imperial Inn on North Street in Lima. The victim, 40-year-old Cory Adkins, had a single gunshot wound and was listed as critical but stable condition after the shooting. Hardy turned himself in to police following the shooting. The bond was set at $200,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for next Wednesday.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
Closing arguments presented Friday in the trial of Daquan Burse
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After three days of testimony, it is up to a jury to decide the fate of 24-year-old Daquan Burse. Attorneys for both sides presented their closing arguments Friday morning. The jury will have to make decisions in three separate cases against Burse. A drug possession charge of a fentanyl-related substance, a trafficking heroin charge, which police did buy from him, and a 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street where three women were in a car when it was hit by gunfire. Prosecutors claim the shooting was a retaliation for his mother's house getting shot at two days prior.
Pedestrian struck by car on Market and Nixon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Market Street in Lima just before six Wednesday night. Lima Police, the Lima Fire Department, and the Allen County Sheriff responded to a call that a male had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the Market Street and Nixon Avenue intersection. The driver and a witness were interviewed on scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries, but in stable condition.
