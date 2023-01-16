LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was like a scene from the Food Network as Lima Senior students competed for a spot on the menu at a local restaurant. Two culinary students from Lima Senior put their baking skills to the test as they presented their desserts to a panel from The Met. Their goal is to be featured on the dessert menu at the restaurant. The judges sampled three dishes. A triple lemon blondie with a blueberry sauce and white chocolate mousse, a toffee Bundt cake with caramel drizzle, and a strawberry shortcake. The decision was to pick all three to be on the menu and the students are thrilled.

