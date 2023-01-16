Dartmouth defeats Harvard 60-59

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Ryan Cornish scored 16 points as Dartmouth beat Harvard 60-59 on Monday.

Cornish shot 5 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Big Green (7-12, 3-2 Ivy League). Dame Adelekun scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day recorded 11 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Crimson (11-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Evan Nelson, who finished with 19 points and three steals. Idan Tretout added 12 points for Harvard. In addition, Justice Ajogbor finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .