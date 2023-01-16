Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer, Woman Hospitalized After Fiery Crash in Miami Gardens
A Miami-Dade Police detective was among two people hospitalized after a fiery crash in Miami Gardens early Friday. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 183rd Street and 12th Avenue. The police detective was driving westbound on 183rd Street when there was a collision with a car that was...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police
A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
NBC Miami
Taking to the Skies: Commuters Using Pricy Helicopters to Avoid South Florida Traffic
How do you get to and from work? Most people would probably say a car. But some are choosing a different mode of transportation - one that has a higher level both literally and figuratively. Some in South Florida are opting to travel locally on a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The...
NBC Miami
Brightline Service Suspended Between Miami, Fort Lauderdale Due to Operating Issue
An operating issue at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale has caused the Brightline high-speed railway to suspend service Thursday morning. The suspension impacts stations between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami. Brightline will continue to operate between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on a limited service schedule. Fort...
NBC Miami
Suspects Sought After Postal Carrier Robbed in Miramar
Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Miramar Friday. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. Miramar Police officials said the worker was delivering mail when a vehicle pulled up behind her postal...
NBC Miami
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Road in Western Broward
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a roadway in western Broward County Wednesday. The plane landed on U.S. 27 north of Interstate 75 after the pilot reported engine issues, Federal Aviation Administration officials said. Footage showed the plane, a Cessna 172 Skyhawk, on the side...
NBC Miami
After Presenting DNA Evidence, State Rests Case Against ‘Pillowcase Rapist'
The state Friday rested its case against the man they claim is the "pillowcase rapist," a man who terrorized South Florida in the early 1980s, committing dozens of rapes of women, often using a pillowcase or other bed linens to cover their faces so they could not identify him. But...
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
NBC Miami
A Snowball's Chance in…Miami? Remembering South Florida's Snow Day 46 Years Later
When's the last time you saw snow in Miami? That would be exactly 46 years ago Thursday. January 19, 1977 was the first time in recorded history that snow fell in Miami. The flakes began to fall in Broward and Miami-Dade between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as an arctic cold front made its way down the coast of Florida.
NBC Miami
Man Pepper Sprays Workers, Snatches Wigs From Oakland Park Beauty Supply Store
Investigators are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance stealing $1,200 worth of wigs from an Oakland Park beauty supply store — and the owner believes this wasn't the first time he's robbed the store. The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage of the thief entering Discount...
NBC Miami
Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach
Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday. The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a...
NBC Miami
‘I Was Traumatized': Girl Bit by Dog at Broward Shelter in 2018 Testifies in Court
A family is suing Broward County for negligence and damages after a young girl was bit in the arm by a dog at a county animal shelter back in 2018. The child, now 11 years old, testified in court Thursday and recounted the moments she was attacked while visiting the shelter in November 2018.
NBC Miami
Suspect Kicked Man, Shot at People Near Pembroke Pines Gas Station: Police
Police are searching for a man who they said attacked another man and shot at other people outside of a Pembroke Pines gas station Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the Wawa gas station located at the corner of Pembroke Road and South Hiatus Road, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.
NBC Miami
Video Director Fighting for His Life After Miami Gardens Music Video Shooting That Injured 10
A 23-year-old college student is still fighting for his life after he was shot while working at a music video shoot outside The Licking in Miami Gardens two weeks ago. Shanta and Clarence Bonius said their son Carlos Wilkerson is the glue that holds their family together. A young entrepreneur and college senior at Southeastern Louisiana University, they described him as someone who's always working and giving.
NBC Miami
3 Floors of Broward Courthouse Evacuated Over Reported Structural Concern
Three floors of the Broward County Courthouse were evacuated Friday over a reported structural concern. Courthouse officials in a statement said floors 18 through 20 were evacuated as a precaution over an issue on the 21st floor. The statment didn't give further details. Signs were posted on the building's elevators...
NBC Miami
12-Year-Old Captures Great White Shark Off the Coast of Port Everglades
A Massachusetts family visiting South Florida made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday morning. It's a story 12-year-old Campbell Keenan will be telling for years to come. "I was amazed," said Keenan. "I never thought I would catch a great white shark.”. The Keenan family and some friends went sport...
NBC Miami
Man Allegedly Kills Co-Worker at Hollywood Business: Police
Police are investigating after a man allegedly killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a marine engine business in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue. Police found the victim at the scene and pronounced him dead. His identity was not released.
NBC Miami
Professional Soccer Player Anton Walkes Dies at 25 Following Boat Crash in Miami
Anton Walkes, who spent the last nine years as a professional soccer player in both the English Premier League and in Major League Soccer, died Thursday morning after a boat crash in Miami. The 25-year-old native of England was found unconscious Wednesday following the crash between two boats near Miami...
