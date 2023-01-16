ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police

A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspects Sought After Postal Carrier Robbed in Miramar

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Miramar Friday. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of Bernard Boulevard. Miramar Police officials said the worker was delivering mail when a vehicle pulled up behind her postal...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Road in Western Broward

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a roadway in western Broward County Wednesday. The plane landed on U.S. 27 north of Interstate 75 after the pilot reported engine issues, Federal Aviation Administration officials said. Footage showed the plane, a Cessna 172 Skyhawk, on the side...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
NBC Miami

Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach

Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday. The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Video Director Fighting for His Life After Miami Gardens Music Video Shooting That Injured 10

A 23-year-old college student is still fighting for his life after he was shot while working at a music video shoot outside The Licking in Miami Gardens two weeks ago. Shanta and Clarence Bonius said their son Carlos Wilkerson is the glue that holds their family together. A young entrepreneur and college senior at Southeastern Louisiana University, they described him as someone who's always working and giving.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

3 Floors of Broward Courthouse Evacuated Over Reported Structural Concern

Three floors of the Broward County Courthouse were evacuated Friday over a reported structural concern. Courthouse officials in a statement said floors 18 through 20 were evacuated as a precaution over an issue on the 21st floor. The statment didn't give further details. Signs were posted on the building's elevators...
NBC Miami

Man Allegedly Kills Co-Worker at Hollywood Business: Police

Police are investigating after a man allegedly killed a co-worker at a business in Hollywood Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a marine engine business in the 2900 block of Southwest 42nd Avenue. Police found the victim at the scene and pronounced him dead. His identity was not released.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

