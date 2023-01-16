When's the last time you saw snow in Miami? That would be exactly 46 years ago Thursday. January 19, 1977 was the first time in recorded history that snow fell in Miami. The flakes began to fall in Broward and Miami-Dade between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as an arctic cold front made its way down the coast of Florida.

