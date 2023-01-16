ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Bay City Central High School's academic redesign plan approved

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City school administrators are rethinking how the district can prepare students for life after high school. On Monday, the board of education approved a redesign of the Bay City Central High School's academic program, shifting to a five-year program of study. The changes will begin in the next school year beginning in the fall of 2023.
CMU receives federal dollars to help with Saginaw area business growth

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University received $570,000 in federal dollars to help spark new business in the area. The money was obtained by mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee. The money will go toward community project funding for the Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC). CMURC assists new and small...
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
Week 3 Fanzone Poll, Powers' Student Section week two winners

FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Week two of the FanZone saw Powers' student section take for the crown for their "jersey theme" night. Let's see if they can win two weeks in a row. Below are the nominations for three week, voting ends on Tuesday, Jan. 24th.
Pro-life Saginaw marchers join others in opposing abortion

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Abortion opponents in Saginaw joined others around the country Friday by marching in support of pro-life policies. The marchers are celebrating the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion. The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw and several area pastors joined marchers at...
House of Esther faces trouble as city posts property for sale

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The House of Esther non-profit is facing a new challenge. The city of Flint has put the St. Agnes Church property, where they're located, up for sale at the price of $545 thousand. Records show the city has owned the land since 2019 and has full...
Health officials urge Flint residents to continue filtering water

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint no longer is receiving donated shipments of bottled water, but health officials say that doesn't mean the Flint water crisis is over. Blue Triton Brands, which owns the Ice Mountain bottled water brand, cut off the company's weekly donation of 100,000 bottles of water on Dec. 31. The donation had been serving about 3,000 residents per week since 2018.
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
We'reDough bakery in Flint Township closing at the end of January

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township bakery is closing its doors at the end of the month because of financial issues. The owner of We'reDough, which is located in the former Pirate's Park Plaza on Miller Road, said she has been operating at an $8,000 loss every month. The bakery sells edible cookie dough and cookies.
