abc12.com
A special city council meeting will take place as the discussion of ARPA funding allocation continues in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint was given $94 million from the American Recuse Plan Act but for a year now -- city leaders are at odds over how that money should be spent. With just under two years left to allocate those funds only $49 million has been accounted for, leaving millions up for grabs.
abc12.com
Bay City Central High School's academic redesign plan approved
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City school administrators are rethinking how the district can prepare students for life after high school. On Monday, the board of education approved a redesign of the Bay City Central High School's academic program, shifting to a five-year program of study. The changes will begin in the next school year beginning in the fall of 2023.
abc12.com
CMU receives federal dollars to help with Saginaw area business growth
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University received $570,000 in federal dollars to help spark new business in the area. The money was obtained by mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee. The money will go toward community project funding for the Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC). CMURC assists new and small...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
abc12.com
Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
abc12.com
Week 3 Fanzone Poll, Powers' Student Section week two winners
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Week two of the FanZone saw Powers' student section take for the crown for their "jersey theme" night. Let's see if they can win two weeks in a row. Below are the nominations for three week, voting ends on Tuesday, Jan. 24th.
abc12.com
Pro-life Saginaw marchers join others in opposing abortion
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Abortion opponents in Saginaw joined others around the country Friday by marching in support of pro-life policies. The marchers are celebrating the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion. The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw and several area pastors joined marchers at...
abc12.com
Registration for Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program ends soon
The director for the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program, Rico Phillips, shared that there are openings for the free hockey program. Registration ends on Jan. 21.
abc12.com
House of Esther faces trouble as city posts property for sale
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The House of Esther non-profit is facing a new challenge. The city of Flint has put the St. Agnes Church property, where they're located, up for sale at the price of $545 thousand. Records show the city has owned the land since 2019 and has full...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
abc12.com
Health officials urge Flint residents to continue filtering water
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint no longer is receiving donated shipments of bottled water, but health officials say that doesn't mean the Flint water crisis is over. Blue Triton Brands, which owns the Ice Mountain bottled water brand, cut off the company's weekly donation of 100,000 bottles of water on Dec. 31. The donation had been serving about 3,000 residents per week since 2018.
abc12.com
Free bag of buttery popcorn with every purchase at Bongo's Gourmet Popcorn
The owner of Bongo's Gourmet Popcorn, Chelsea Mohn, said customers can receive a free bag of buttery popcorn with every purchase on Thursday. Bongo's is located in the Flint Farmers' Market.
abc12.com
GHOST team, Chris Hansen offer critical information about child predators
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is working to keep children safe. The GHOST team hosted a virtual town hall forum with "To Catch a Predator" host Chris Hansen as part of Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January. The sheriff's office took to social media to...
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill hosts new event with tropical drinks, ice sculptures, and barbecue
The idea behind the ‘North South West Party’ is to experience three destinations in one location
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
abc12.com
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
Lakeland HS student killed in crash after apparently turning in front of school bus in Northern Oakland County
Police are investigating after a student from the Huron Valley School District was killed in a car crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon in northern Oakland County.
abc12.com
We'reDough bakery in Flint Township closing at the end of January
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township bakery is closing its doors at the end of the month because of financial issues. The owner of We'reDough, which is located in the former Pirate's Park Plaza on Miller Road, said she has been operating at an $8,000 loss every month. The bakery sells edible cookie dough and cookies.
