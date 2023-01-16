Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
abc12.com
A special city council meeting will take place as the discussion of ARPA funding allocation continues in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint was given $94 million from the American Recuse Plan Act but for a year now -- city leaders are at odds over how that money should be spent. With just under two years left to allocate those funds only $49 million has been accounted for, leaving millions up for grabs.
abc12.com
Pro-life Saginaw marchers join others in opposing abortion
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Abortion opponents in Saginaw joined others around the country Friday by marching in support of pro-life policies. The marchers are celebrating the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion. The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw and several area pastors joined marchers at...
abc12.com
Some of Genesee County's retirees will receive new health insurance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Some of the 500 retired employees from Genesee County government will receive new health insurance by this summer. Active county employees voted in December to switch health insurance carriers on June 1, according to Genesee County Board of Commissioners Coordinator Josh Freeman. Employees opted to...
abc12.com
CMU receives federal dollars to help with Saginaw area business growth
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University received $570,000 in federal dollars to help spark new business in the area. The money was obtained by mid-Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee. The money will go toward community project funding for the Central Michigan University Research Corporation (CMURC). CMURC assists new and small...
abc12.com
House of Esther faces trouble as city posts property for sale
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The House of Esther non-profit is facing a new challenge. The city of Flint has put the St. Agnes Church property, where they're located, up for sale at the price of $545 thousand. Records show the city has owned the land since 2019 and has full...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
abc12.com
Free bag of buttery popcorn with every purchase at Bongo's Gourmet Popcorn
The owner of Bongo's Gourmet Popcorn, Chelsea Mohn, said customers can receive a free bag of buttery popcorn with every purchase on Thursday. Bongo's is located in the Flint Farmers' Market.
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
abc12.com
We'reDough bakery in Flint Township closing at the end of January
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township bakery is closing its doors at the end of the month because of financial issues. The owner of We'reDough, which is located in the former Pirate's Park Plaza on Miller Road, said she has been operating at an $8,000 loss every month. The bakery sells edible cookie dough and cookies.
abc12.com
Clarkston-area family wins $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County family struck it rich in December with a $3.73 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game. The four family members, who formed a formal lottery club, matched all six numbers in the Dec. 10 drawing -- 04-07-08-18-25-35 -- with a ticket purchased at the Sunoco gas station on Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
abc12.com
State looking to appeal dismissal of criminal charges against Rick Snyder
The state attorney general's office wants charges restored against former Governor Rick Snyder in connection to the Flint water emergency. Prosecutors are appealing the ruling that dismissed charges against Snyder. Tags. Gmm. Court turns aside more appeals in Flint water cases. Prosecutors have lost decisions in two more Flint water...
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Grand Blanc at Carman-Ainsworth
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc guard RJ Taylor became the program's all-time leading scorer passing K'Len Morris with 1,079 points. The Bobcats took down rival Carman-Ainsworth, 67-56.
abc12.com
Local school puts focus on staff health and wellness
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WJRT) - A local school district is putting the focus on staff health and wellness. "Empower our People" is one of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools' strategic initiatives recently launched. Administrators say staff and teacher wellness is critical to all. In perhaps some of the most stressful times the past...
abc12.com
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
abc12.com
GM will make major announcement in Flint on Friday morning
GM will share "a positive plant manufacturing announcement" at the Flint Engine Operations facility around 11 in the morning on Friday. GM planning 'positive plant manufacturing announcement' in Flint. GM will provide details on "a positive plant manufacturing announcement" at the Flint Engine Operations facility on Bristol Road around 11...
abc12.com
Bay City Central High School's academic redesign plan approved
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City school administrators are rethinking how the district can prepare students for life after high school. On Monday, the board of education approved a redesign of the Bay City Central High School's academic program, shifting to a five-year program of study. The changes will begin in the next school year beginning in the fall of 2023.
abc12.com
Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs. Back in September, Cecchini was caught...
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
abc12.com
New buyers give Grand Blanc 'Tech Village' another shot.
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Downtown Development Authority is meeting with the new owners of a large tract of land along I-75. It's the beginning of a professional relationship that could bring new jobsto the area. The new Tech Village would fill the space between...
abc12.com
Ex-Bay City police chief's attorney believes he will be exonerated
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former Bay City Department of Public Safety director is facing a charge of assault and battery, but his attorney is confident he will be exonerated. Michael Cecchini eventually retired after video surfaced of him jabbing his flashlight into the abdomen of a Bay City...
