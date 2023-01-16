Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Village Council defers action on Vision Plan so public can review the ‘living document’
Adoption of Key Biscayne’s Strategic Vision Plan was delayed by Council Tuesday night after residents addressed the subject during the public comments portion of the meeting. Concerns were raised not only about what the Plan itself entails, but by fear of increased density that many say emanates from those...
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead Council workshops CityPlace Homestead project
The Homestead Council is continuing to discuss the best way to redevelop the land occupied by the old city hall. Major concerns have been raised about the proposal being offered by the Related Urban Development Group. Albert Milo, a representative from the group spoke at a recent workshop held to...
islandernews.com
Village Council can’t agree on proposed increase to waste collection contract
Waste collection compensation was the topic that generated the longest discussion during the 3-hour, 45-minute January 17 Key Biscayne Village Council meeting. At the center of the discussion was whether to modify the existing contract with Great Waste and Recycling Services, LLC, which was asking for an increase – not to exceed $95,491.76 – to account for higher tipping fees (gate fees at the landfill) and higher diesel fuel costs for the trucks.
islandernews.com
Rules for short-term rentals can be complicated, but they are growing in popularity – how is the Village dealing with code compliance?
Regulating short-term rentals in Florida comes with a long list of concerns and ambiguous rules, especially for local governments such as the Village of Key Biscayne. "We can't enact local regulations that contravene state law; that supersedes anything we do," said Jeremy Calleros Gauger, Director of Building, Zoning and Planning, and the Village Planner.
islandernews.com
Car burglars and free food at Council meetings among the news happening in January, 1999
Residents in a two-block area of Island Drive took the brunt of car break-ins that recently occurred on the Key. Thieves smashed car windows to gain entry into the vehicles. It appears the thieves were looking for cellular phones;: four were stolen along with three car sound systems. "They hit...
islandernews.com
National Groundhog Job Shadow Day might be an event ideal for the island
The island is full of young future entrepreneurs with a bright future. That, together with a unique and vibrant business community, makes the upcoming Groundhog Shadow day ideal for Key Biscayne . If you are a student looking to shadow your future job, or an employer searching for future prospects,...
Click10.com
Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed over possible structural concerns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Top floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed off Friday afternoon as a precaution at the request of Broward County officials possibly over structural concerns. On Thursday evening, Broward County Administration was notified by facilities management that there were potential structural issues in the...
islandernews.com
Safety concerns and environmental impact ignored; City of Miami moves forward building Virginia Key boat ramp
Christine Rupp recalled the day last year when she and her husband visited Miami Marine Stadium on a warm Sunday. "Between us, we counted more than 300 boats in the basin," she said. "Big yachts, party boats, jet skis, you name it ... It's a circus!" And, just imagine. That...
fortlauderdale.gov
Water Pipe Damaged at Las Olas Marina Project Construction Site
The City of Fort Lauderdale is working closely with the Suntex Marinas team in response to an incident that occurred at the Las Olas Marina project site earlier today. While utility work was underway at the site, construction crews damaged a water pipe. The City’s Public Works Department shut off...
The Miami-Dade government will purchase 100 electric buses for tens of millions of dollars. The buses are large, 60 feet long, and will help alleviate traffic in the city. According to a Local 10 News report, this Tuesday Miami-Dade County agreed to purchase a hundred buses from New Flyer. Also contemplated is the acquisition of 50 loaders and parts, as well as training, all for about $175 million dollars.
tamaractalk.com
Kings Point Diner Ordered Temporarily Closed Due to Health and Safety Violations
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently ordered the closure of a Tamarac restaurant due to multiple serious health and safety violations. On January 12, the Department of Business and Professional regulation performed a routine inspection of Kings Point Diner at 7134 North Nob Hill Road. Upon inspection, the diner was temporarily closed due to violating Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.
islandernews.com
Best Thursday dining options on Key Biscayne
Weekend is close.. celebrate by enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, January 19. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice...
islandernews.com
$10 million luxury Key Biscayne waterfront estate leads the way in weekly real estate sales
Stunning Key Biscayne estate sold for $10.05 million during the Jan. 9-13 time frame. The two-story Mediterranean boasts 8,818 square feet of living space and dockage fit for a 0-foot yacht. Not only that, the 3/4 acre site is located on a cul-de-sac on a peninsula with access to the ocean and Biscayne Bay without any bridges.
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
Police chief says BSO should takeover 911 System, Westside study proposes traffic calming measures
Wilton Manors – Police Chief Gary Blocker told the commission last week that the county’s regional communications system is not meeting performance standards and the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) should take control of 911. “We know there is an issue with regional communications. The performance standards aren’t...
WSVN-TV
Florida City family asking for community’s help after house fire
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A family is pleading for help after a devastating fire left them with nothing. The fire ignited on Jan. 5 in Florida City. The family is still in desperate need of a place to live. The family of eight returned to the place they...
islandernews.com
Friday burgers-n-more dining on Key Biscayne
Where are the best Friday dining deals on Key Biscayne?. Visit any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this #BurgerFriday, January 20 to fund out. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
islandernews.com
Best Wednesday meal-deals on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, along with some aggressive deals, are serving up some of the most delicious dining options on this Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special Airline Grilled to perfection Chicken... Order online for...
NEW DETAILS: Diverging Diamond Expert Outlines What’s About To Happen In Boca Raton
LISTEN: FDOT Engineer Joins Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Diverging Diamond at Glades Road and I-95 should be up and running within the next few weeks. With it will come a dramatic change on how […]
Taste of the Town: It's all about tradition at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation
MIAMI - It starts like a campfire here at the all-new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation inside the coal-fired oven. On the walls, a family tree of pizza makers that goes back 98 years to Frank himself who started it all in New Haven Connecticut. This newest location is the 15th restaurant for this family-owned restaurant that has a cult-like following."He passed that down to his grandchildren, who currently control the company. The most important part of their legacy is the pizza. The pizza made us who we are today," said Kevin Gagliard, Director of Operations.For decades, the original Frank...
