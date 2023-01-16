ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

southdadenewsleader.com

Homestead Council workshops CityPlace Homestead project

The Homestead Council is continuing to discuss the best way to redevelop the land occupied by the old city hall. Major concerns have been raised about the proposal being offered by the Related Urban Development Group. Albert Milo, a representative from the group spoke at a recent workshop held to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
islandernews.com

Village Council can’t agree on proposed increase to waste collection contract

Waste collection compensation was the topic that generated the longest discussion during the 3-hour, 45-minute January 17 Key Biscayne Village Council meeting. At the center of the discussion was whether to modify the existing contract with Great Waste and Recycling Services, LLC, which was asking for an increase – not to exceed $95,491.76 – to account for higher tipping fees (gate fees at the landfill) and higher diesel fuel costs for the trucks.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Rules for short-term rentals can be complicated, but they are growing in popularity – how is the Village dealing with code compliance?

Regulating short-term rentals in Florida comes with a long list of concerns and ambiguous rules, especially for local governments such as the Village of Key Biscayne. "We can't enact local regulations that contravene state law; that supersedes anything we do," said Jeremy Calleros Gauger, Director of Building, Zoning and Planning, and the Village Planner.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

Water Pipe Damaged at Las Olas Marina Project Construction Site

The City of Fort Lauderdale is working closely with the Suntex Marinas team in response to an incident that occurred at the Las Olas Marina project site earlier today. While utility work was underway at the site, construction crews damaged a water pipe. The City’s Public Works Department shut off...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
USA Diario

Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric buses

The Miami-Dade government will purchase 100 electric buses for tens of millions of dollars. The buses are large, 60 feet long, and will help alleviate traffic in the city. According to a Local 10 News report, this Tuesday Miami-Dade County agreed to purchase a hundred buses from New Flyer. Also contemplated is the acquisition of 50 loaders and parts, as well as training, all for about $175 million dollars.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Kings Point Diner Ordered Temporarily Closed Due to Health and Safety Violations

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation recently ordered the closure of a Tamarac restaurant due to multiple serious health and safety violations. On January 12, the Department of Business and Professional regulation performed a routine inspection of Kings Point Diner at 7134 North Nob Hill Road. Upon inspection, the diner was temporarily closed due to violating Florida’s sanitation and safety laws.
TAMARAC, FL
islandernews.com

Best Thursday dining options on Key Biscayne

Weekend is close.. celebrate by enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Islander News Thursday, January 19. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner!. Costa Med, a TripAdvisor Traverler’s Choice...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Friday burgers-n-more dining on Key Biscayne

Where are the best Friday dining deals on Key Biscayne?. Visit any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this #BurgerFriday, January 20 to fund out. Sometimes all you need is a loaded burger and a lot of fries! A Costa Burger is the solution for this “Burger--Friday” … and the island’s place to see and be seen has the best burger in Key Biscayne.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Best Wednesday meal-deals on Key Biscayne

Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, along with some aggressive deals, are serving up some of the most delicious dining options on this Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special Airline Grilled to perfection Chicken... Order online for...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
CBS Miami

Taste of the Town: It's all about tradition at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation

MIAMI - It starts like a campfire here at the all-new Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletano in Plantation inside the coal-fired oven. On the walls, a family tree of pizza makers that goes back 98 years to Frank himself who started it all in New Haven Connecticut. This newest location is the 15th restaurant for this family-owned restaurant that has a cult-like following."He passed that down to his grandchildren, who currently control the company.  The most important part of their legacy is the pizza. The pizza made us who we are today," said Kevin Gagliard, Director of Operations.For decades, the original Frank...
PLANTATION, FL

