Stevie Jenson
4d ago
Some people refuse to stop their hating. They are the ones karma will get, we just have to put up with their crap till it happens.
Officials: Boca Raton, West Palm Beach antisemitic displays during weekend are related
WEST PALM BEACH — Two acts of antisemitism that officials say are related tainted a celebratory Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in Palm Beach County. On Saturday, residents of a Boca Raton neighborhood found antisemitic flyers sitting in their driveways and on their front yards. The flyers, packed into Ziploc bags, displayed what one resident described as an obscene antisemitic message. About a handful of pellets also were left in each bag, which, it is assumed, were used to weigh the bags down.
Drunk driver crashes into police car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is back to normal following a crash involving a patrol car with the West Palm Beach Police Department. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, a drunk driver crashed into a cop car stopped at a red light. The crash happened...
Brightline operations resume after issues in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Brightline announced that all South Florida stations have resumed normal operations. Brightline is operating in a limited capacity due to an operating issue at North River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale. The issue has caused the company to suspend train operations between Fort Lauderdale,...
Water main break closes 3 lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three lanes are closed after a water main broke on a road in West Palm Beach. On Friday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said the break occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard, east of Haverhill Road. Two westbound right lanes and a right turn lane are blocked off. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
One Killed In Boca Raton Crash
Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Firefighters put out van in flames on Florida's Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Dramatic video shared by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue shows crews working to put out a van engulfed in flames. Fire Rescue said the incident happened on Florida's Turnpike earlier in the week. No one was injured in the incident.
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Florida Man Killed While Walking On I-95 In Palm Beach County
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
77-year-old hit, killed on I-95 in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A 77-year-old man was hit and killed while walking on I-95 on Thursday morning. Authorities say the wreck happened just after 7 a.m. on northbound lanes, just south of Congress Avenue. The man was pronounced dead on scene. The crash blocked three right lanes,...
PBSO searching for missing girl in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a girl missing in West Palm Beach. Authorities said Scarlett Seymour, 15, was last seen on Jan. 18. She was wearing a blue and black striped top, blue jeans, and white shoes. Anyone with...
Stranded boat found by Coast Guard, towed back to Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing boat has been found and towed back to Fort Pierce. The U.S. Coast Guard said the boat, named Aquarius, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 6:25 a.m. Air and surface crews were searching for the 51-foot boat near its last known location, nine miles east of Palm Beach.
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Boca Raton Real Estate Agent Arrested For DUI
UPDATE: DROVE INTO EXISTING CRASH SCENE, ACCORDING TO POLICE. ALLEGED BREATH ALCOHOL CONTENT: .132 BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton real estate agent allegedly attempted to drive into an area of Glades Road that was blocked off due to a car crash. […]
A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million
111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
ARONBERG: Boca Raton Antisemitic Incident Carried Out By “Cowards”
Speaks With Andrew Colton On NewsRadio 610 WIOD. Says Prosecution Difficult. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg says the people behind antisemitic leaflets in Boca Raton are “cowards.” He joined me this morning on South Florida’s […]
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
One of A Kind Custom Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Boasts over 9,200 SF of Luxury Living with The Finest Details Asking for $12 Million
13001 Brynwood Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13001 Brynwood, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite estate on one of the largest lots in Old Marsh has a huge backyard with a vanishing edge pool overlooks the natural beauty of wetlands preserve, transporting you into total privacy and a tropical oasis. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13001 Brynwood, please contact Jordan Lederman (Phone: 248-701-5200) & Adam Elmer (Phone: 561-789-1023) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Truck driver saved after overturning into a canal in Wellington
(WELLINGTON, Florida)– Firefighters rescued a person trapped upside down underwater in Palm Beach after a truck flipped into a canal early Wednesday morning. Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue…
Jury denies Hyundai damages in suit vs. Napleton's West Palm Beach dealership
A federal jury faulted Hyundai Motor America Corp. in awarding no damages against Napleton's Hyundai dealership in West Palm Beach though they found two employees committed fraud related to a recall.
Comments / 8