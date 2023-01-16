Read full article on original website
LogicMan
3d ago
This is a byproduct of the Democrats. This criminal should have been in prison. So the Democrats will charge him with unlawful discharge of a firearm and probation. He should get 20 years minimum!
KMOV
WATCH: Police briefing on officer-involved shooting at Dave and Buster’s
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police have released footage and other details about an officer-involved shooting that happened outside Dave and Buster’s in Maryland Heights. The department released the video on their YouTube page Friday. The incident happened on December 7 around 4:20 p.m. Officers say...
KMOV
Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
18-year-old arrested, charged with carjacking sheriff’s deputy near Enterprise Center
An 18-year-old from East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement in carjacking a uniformed St. Louis Sheriff's deputy last November.
KMOV
Man dead in three-car crash in South City involving stolen vehicle
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man died in a three-car crash that happened near the South City-South County line Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and River City Casino Boulevard around 1:00 p.m. Police tell News 4 that a grey Hyundai hit a red Chevy Camaro and a silver Ford Fiesta. The driver of the Camaro was killed.
East St. Louis man accused of aiding carjacking of St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man is accused of playing a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November. Note: The video above is from November. Montez Montgomery, 18, was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of carjacking and possession and...
Inmates bust out of Missouri prison, abscond with stolen car hours before they’re reported missing
Police in Missouri are searching for five inmates who escaped from a detention facility on Tuesday.
Man leaving bus struck, killed in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver fatally struck a man Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County, shortly after he got off of a Metro Bus. The collision happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday near the Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue. The St. Louis County Police Department has identified John Addison, 27, as the victim.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
Man dies after being hit by car in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation was underway after a man was hit and killed by a car in north St. Louis County Tuesday night. At around 11:11 p.m., St. Louis County police responded to the intersection of Lucas-Hunt Road and Jacobi Avenue for a report of a person hit by a car. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died.
edglentoday.com
18-Year-Old Dies: ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 3:27 p.m. on January 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 800 block of North 80th Street to investigate a homicide. The victim, an 18-year-old male of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he...
KMOV
Police are at scene of school bus accident with injuries
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are at the scene of a school bus accident with injuries at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County. KMOV has a crew on the way and will provide updates as information become available.
KMOV
Local cab driver warns of maintenance concerns after car catches fire
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local cab driver said she barely survived a fire that engulfed her cab. She spoke exclusively to News 4, wanting to warn anyone who might take a ride in one local company’s cabs. It’s important because, while a lot of people now take Ubers or ride shares, many others rely on this company. Even the school district has a contract with them to take vulnerable kids to school.
khqa.com
18 Illinois correctional workers exposed to 'unknown substance,' hospitalized
HILLSBORO, Ill. — Nearly 20 correctional employees and possibly an inmate on Wednesday were exposed to an "unknown substance" at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Ill. The workers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment, according to Anders Lindall, the AFSCME Council 31’s public affairs director. Lindall...
KMOV
St. Louis County psychiatrist to pay $5 million in fatal overmedication lawsuit
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, a jury ruled that Gateway Psychiatric Group and Dr. Gordon Robinson will have to pay $5 million to a woman who said her daughter’s death was due to being over-prescribed Vyvanse, a drug used to treat attention deficit disorder. After a week-long...
St. Louis County Deceived Public About Jail Death, Lawsuit Says
The suit accuses county government of concealing key facts surrounding the death of a 31-year-old detainee
KMOV
St. Louis County PD crime lab rolls out new DNA technology software
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Police Department’s crime laboratory is rolling out new DNA technology software, enabling scientists to make more definitive DNA matches. The software, STRmix, helps the crime lab interpret DNA profiles previously considered too complex or low quantity to interpret manually. “With...
mycouriertribune.com
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 800 block of North 80th Street, where they found an 18-year-old man shot dead. More from this section. 1:34.
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
