KPBS
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego
Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
NBC San Diego
What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
KPBS
Roundtable: A power struggle at SANDAG
Political tensions rise at SANDAG during a recent leadership vote. What will that mean for San Diego's climate goals?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the latest political tensions at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and what it could mean for San Diego's transit goals. Guests include NBC...
KPBS
Fun with foam swords! Carlsbad group invites community to join their foam sword battles
Every Saturday at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad, a battle goes down. A foam-sword battle, that is. “Basically we're a fantasy foam fighting.... the best way to describe it is, a pick up sport," said Brien Middaugh, the "duke" of the Siar Gaeta amtgardgroup. "Anybody can join, we welcome walk-ups all...
KPBS
Loud Fridge makes noise with a play about the gray areas of consent
Loud Fridge Theatre Group staged one play in 2019 before the pandemic sidelined the young company. But this week it kicks off its first full season with the San Diego premiere of "Ripped," about a campus sexual assault. Loud Fridge's backstory. But back in 2019, John Wells had no idea...
KPBS
Janitorial workers who clean San Diego County Administration Center threaten to strike
Thursday's chanting and marching by union members outside the San Diego County Administration Center has its roots in an incident in November. “The last two months have been hell. Ever since they found out I was one of the leaders of the union, they have been overworking me,” Sofia Martinez said.
San Diego's homeless community struggles to find shelter from storms
SAN DIEGO — San Diego saw another day of heavy rain Monday. As the winter storms keep rolling through, people living on the streets are being put in a tough situation. "This has been complete despair," said homeless advocate Amie Zamudio. She said most shelters are full so people...
KPBS
Chula Vista district using gardens as classrooms for conservation
California’s new law to reduce the amount of food waste dumped into landfills applies to schools as well as to homes and businesses. As KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us Chula Vista Elementary School District is taking the lead in teaching students how to compost and conserve through gardening.
News 8 KFMB
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
The ordinance the full support of Santee city leaders who said that it will help protect nearby communities. But homeless advocates are blasting the move.
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
Floodwaters force homeless to leave encampments next to San Diego River
The rising San Diego River waters led to many homeless people having to leave behind their belongings during the weekend storm.
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
KPBS
San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop
San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
KPBS
City of San Diego crews to address pothole increase following recent rains
San Diego city officials said Thursday additional work crews will be dispatched to address a citywide spike in potholes that followed the recent rainfall in the region. According to the city, "dozens of additional teams" will be assigned this week to make pothole repairs across the city. While typically up...
KPBS
San Diego County agrees to pay $12 million in wrongful death settlement
San Diego County will pay $12 million to the family of a man who died following his arrest by San Diego County sheriff's deputies nearly eight years ago, according to a settlement agreement finalized this week. The settlement stems from a lawsuit brought by the family of 32-year-old Lucky Phounsy,...
NBC San Diego
People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County
A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
23 concerts we're excited to see in San Diego in 2023
23 shows that will rock San Diego in 2023 by bringing all genres of music to the city for live shows.
