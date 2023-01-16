ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPBS

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego

Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

What's Open and Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Diego

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed the third Monday in January, celebrating the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader, as well as a commitment to service. Here's what services will be impacted in the county and city of San Diego. No Delay in Trash Collection:. There will...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Roundtable: A power struggle at SANDAG

Political tensions rise at SANDAG during a recent leadership vote. What will that mean for San Diego's climate goals?. Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion about the latest political tensions at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), and what it could mean for San Diego's transit goals. Guests include NBC...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Loud Fridge makes noise with a play about the gray areas of consent

Loud Fridge Theatre Group staged one play in 2019 before the pandemic sidelined the young company. But this week it kicks off its first full season with the San Diego premiere of "Ripped," about a campus sexual assault. Loud Fridge's backstory. But back in 2019, John Wells had no idea...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Chula Vista district using gardens as classrooms for conservation

California’s new law to reduce the amount of food waste dumped into landfills applies to schools as well as to homes and businesses. As KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us Chula Vista Elementary School District is taking the lead in teaching students how to compost and conserve through gardening.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KPBS

San Diego beaches prepare for king tides

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
CARLSBAD, CA
KPBS

San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop

San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

People Trapped in Floodwaters, Trees Topple Into Homes as Storm Ravages San Diego County

A powerful storm system swept across San Diego County overnight, leaving in its wake downed trees, flooded roadways, power outages and more damage Monday morning. The rainfall, which already dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of inland and coastal San Diego County over the last two days, was expected to continue during Monday's morning commute -- albeit much lighter than overnight's downpours -- leaving the possibility for dangerous roadways.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy