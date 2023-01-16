Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’
Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement
Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney bigger than Terence Crawford: Can he make 135 for Lomachenko on May 20th?
By Adam Baskin: Devin Haney was photographed in the gym this week with Terence Crawford, looking bigger than the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion, making it seem impossible that he’ll melt down to 135 to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against Vasyl Lomachenko on May 20th at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia contract hits, skepticism remains
Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia moved a step closer this week as a contract hit the desk of Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya. The former fighter had insisted that the deal was off if the paperwork wasn’t received by Monday. He got it by Tuesday and seemed optimistic that Davis vs Garcia will happen this year.
worldboxingnews.net
Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly
Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder WBC quadrilogy to diddle heavyweight mandatories
Deontay Wilder is set to gain another shot at the WBC heavyweight title in a clash planned to diddle the mandatory challengers in 2023. World Boxing News understands that Wilder has already had contact with old rival Tyson Fury to meet for the fourth time this year. Wilder and Fury...
BoxingNews24.com
Mark Magsayo and Brandon Figueroa finalizing for March 4th on Showtime
By Craig Daly: Recently dethroned former WBC featherweight champion Mark Magsayo and former WBA/WBC super bantamweight champion Brandon Figueroa are finalizing a deal for them to battle at 126. It’s unclear whether the interim WBC featherweight title will be on the line or not for the Figueroa-Magsayo fight, as the...
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury on Oleksandr Usyk: “It looks like his body has departed from him”
By Barry Holbrook: John Fury questions what happened to all the muscles that IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk had last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in their rematch. John, the 58-year-old father of WBC heavyweight champion, says Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) looked...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder in negotiations for May, possibly in UK
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn has confirmed that negotiations are underway for Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against Hearn-promoted John Ryder in May, possibly in England, Mexico, the U.S., or the Middle East. Bringing Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) to the UK appears to be Hearn’s first...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: “Does Tyson Fury want to fight Oleksandr Usyk?
By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn questions whether Tyson Fury really wants the Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship fight because he believes he’s going to be resistant to negotiating a fair deal with him. Hearn says Fury’s promoters are shopping his fight with Usyk around the Middle East, looking...
TMZ.com
Lorenzo Hunt Smacks Mike Richman, Brawl Ensues At BKFC Media Event
Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman, bare knuckle fighting champions, were involved in a full on brawl at a media event promoting their upcoming fight ... after some back and forth smack talk turned physical. 40-year-old Hunt, the BKFC light heavyweight (and cruiserweight, too) champ and 37-year-old Richman, the interim light...
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin possible for April
By Jake Tiernan: Dillian Whyte vs. Otto Wallin is possible for April in a heavyweight match-up that will lead to the winner facing Anthony Joshua in a lucrative fight in the summer. Mike Coppinger reports that the promoter for the 6’6″ Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs), Dmitry Salita, is exploring the...
BoxingNews24.com
Who would Win Between Rocky Marciano & Mike Tyson?
By Ken Hissner: Can you imagine what a “war” this would be between two great heavyweight champions like Rocky “The Brockton Blockbuster” Marciano and “Iron” Mike Tyson if they were to meet?. Marciano, from 1947 to 1955, compiled a 49-0 record with 43 knockouts...
Boxing Insider
Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Set For March
Former super middleweight world titlist Caleb Plant will be facing David Benavidez in the main event of a March 25th Showtime pay per view card. The fight, which will reportedly go down at the MGM Grand in Vegas, has long been expected. Indeed, Plant reported late last year that the match had been signed. Still, an actual date and location provides the public with a needed sense of certainty. This is boxing, after all, a sport where anything can’t happen (that wasn’t a typo).
BoxingNews24.com
Old version of Eubank Jr better against Smith says Roy Jones Jr
By Dan Ambrose: Roy Jones Jr feels that the older version of Chris Eubank Jr would be better suited for the type of brawling fighting style that Liam Smith will likely be using this Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. (Photo credit: Boxxer/Lawrence Lustig) Jones thinks that...
