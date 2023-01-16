Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Bank robbery and carjacking suspect taken into custody
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — UPDATE: The suspect was taken into custody in Illinois. Previous story: The FBI and police are asking people to be on the lookout for a bank robbery and carjacking suspect who may have returned to the Lafayette area. Jacob Edwards is a person of interest in a Michigan bank robbery, a suspect in a carjacking in Tippecanoe County, and later led police in a chase in Illinois.
2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
This Indiana City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
WRBI Radio
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
WISH-TV
Man with gunshot wound found dead along I-65 near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a man with a gunshot wound was found Thursday morning along southbound I-65 north of the Franklin exit, Indiana State Police said. The man was found near the 91.3-mile marker, approximately 2 miles north of the exit for State Road 44, state police Sgt. John Perrine said on Twitter.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Suspect accused in cross-country burglary spree arrested in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A million-dollar, cross-country crime spree ended in Marion County last month, authorities said. According to court documents, it started in California, where suspect Sebastian Marcelo Orlando Briones Tapia is alleged to have stolen, with several accomplices, $132,000 in merchandise from a Vallejo, California, store. Police said they drove off in a silver Dodge van with no license plates.
Kokomo community reacts to string of overdoses over MLK weekend
The Kokomo Police Department received multiple calls about overdoses from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16. Police arrested two suspects.
WLFI.com
Twin Lakes to host 10th annual show choir invitational
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Twin Lakes is hosting its 10th annual Show Choir invitational Saturday, January 21. Schools across Indiana and Ohio will flock to Monticello to compete. The event marks the first invitational held at Twin Lakes since 2020. Money raised in this weekend's invitational covers the expenses...
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
Fox 59
Dozens of animals seized from Hancock County farm
An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. Indy mother is arrested after admitting she smothered …. An Indianapolis mother is behind...
WLFI.com
Purdue Jazzfest bringing regional musicians together
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Annual Jazz festival is back at Purdue for a special year. The past two years the festival has been virtual or especially small, but with the Pandemic relaxed the musical event is back to normal. The Purdue Jazz Fest has been going on...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Risk for strong afternoon storms on Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for eastern Indiana, including Greensburg, Muncie, New Castle and Richmond. The watch is until 7 p.m., but storms are expected to clear out by 5 p.m. Sunshine this afternoon has increased the risk for thunderstorms this afternoon, and a few...
Infant found safe, man arrested after vehicle theft in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested after police say he stole a vehicle that had an infant inside. According to Terre Haute Police, the incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Phillips 66 gas station located at 1560 N 25th Street. Police say 26-year-old Trey Blaine stole […]
wbiw.com
Caller reports man passed out in vehicle, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Wednesday morning after a Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a man passed out in a vehicle in the roadway near Harrodsburg. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was alerted. At 6:35 a.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported they had stopped...
Indiana State Police conducting death investigation along I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation along Interstate 65 north of Franklin Thursday morning, a state police spokesperson confirmed to 13News. The right lane of southbound I-65 at the 91.4 mile marker, just north of State Road 44, was closed as police investigated...
