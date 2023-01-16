ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NFL fans all say same thing as Lamar Jackson fails to travel with team for huge Wildcard playoff clash

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03cOLK_0kGjScGi00

LAMAR Jackson missed Baltimore's playoff defeat in Cincinnati at the weekend.

The quarterback didn't travel with the Ravens for their Wildcard loss against their AFC North rivals.

Lamar Jackson didn't travel to Baltimore's playoff clash in Cincinnati Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RVqo_0kGjScGi00
The quarterback hasn't played since December 4 due to a knee injury Credit: Getty

Jackson, 26, hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in the week 13 game against the Denver Broncos on December 4.

And he didn't even travel with the team to Cincinnati for Sunday night's clash with the Bengals.

Fans were quick to notice Jackson's absence and had plenty to say on social media.

One fan wrote: "You couldn’t even be available on the sideline to help your guys? Be there to hype the boys and show support?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCdJl_0kGjScGi00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcRVn_0kGjScGi00

"I thought you were for the team and the fact your not out there makes me question the fact you’re already looking to leave."

Another posted: "Why would Lamar Jackson not even travel with team and show up to support em... he's the starting QB and supposedly a leader."

And one more tweeted: "How can you take this dude serious as a teammate when he won’t even travel with the team to show his support.

"Dude could be playing next week, it’s not like he’s on crutches and would jeopardize his future by….moving.

"How do you not travel and be of moral support?"

Jackson's future is up in the air after he turned down a new contract last summer.

He has played this season in the last year of a rookie deal and is set for a summer of uncertainty.

After Sunday night's loss to the Bengals, Jackson posted a cryptic message online.

He wrote: "You don't take chances losing it. You don't neglect it. When you have something good, you pour into it. You appreciate it.

"Because when you take care of something good, that good thing takes care of you too."

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message

With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team.  But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russell Gage leaves Cowboys-Bucs game to hospital after frightening blow to head, neck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage left Monday's playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on a backboard after a frightening injury late in the game. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson made contact with Gage's head after an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter. Gage fell to his rear after the pass, and Wilson hit him from behind, snapping Gage's head forward. Wilson wasn't targeting Gage's head. He was already committed to the tackle when Gage fell.
TAMPA, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Apologizes To Dak Prescott’s Dad

Stephen A. had to eat his words. Stephen A. Smith is known for having some wild hot takes. Additionally, sometimes he makes some large grandiose predictions that do not exactly work out in his favor. Well, that is exactly what happened on Monday as he told Dak Prescott’s father that his son would throw two interceptions.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Ravens coaching move

The Baltimore Ravens offense has been the subject of criticism for the last few seasons. A lot of that has to do with Greg Roman, who has been the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019. However, that criticism will simply have to go somewhere else now. Roman and the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

3 offensive coordinators Ravens can hire to sweeten the pot for Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t see the 2022 season go the way they would have liked, as they fell apart over the second half of the season, and while they put up a good fight in the Wild Card round against the Cincinnati Bengals, they ended up losing 24-17. The Ravens were hit hard by injuries, but by the end of the season, it was clear that the team needed to make a change at offensive coordinator from Greg Roman.
BALTIMORE, MD
wearebuffalo.net

Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe

The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Responds To The Cheating Accusations

Football Zebras reported last week that the NFL warned officials to look out for a particular kicking tactic they spotted during the season. In Week 14's game against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles emergency holder Britain Covey appeared to use a small white object to help spot the ball ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy