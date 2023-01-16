The Los Angeles Lakers raised a few eyebrows on Friday evening when they overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-121. The Grizzlies had been on an 11-game winning streak coming into the contest while also claiming the highest defensive rating in the NBA. Still, the Lakers came out on top because they were the grittier and more resourceful team down the stretch.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 59 MINUTES AGO