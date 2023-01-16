Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Meghan King doubles down on son’s cerebral palsy after Jim Edmonds’ denial
Meghan King insists her son Hart has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy after ex-husband Jim Edmonds’ denial. “Hart has cerebral palsy, Jim,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host told her listeners Friday. “What kind of father doesn’t know that?” King called Edmonds’ refutation “so sad,” adding, “It breaks my heart.” The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 38, alleged that the former MLB player, 52, “has not attended one speciality doctor’s appointment” for their 4-year-old. “When I say that, I mean neurologist, ophthalmologist, audiologist — he’s never gone to one IEP [Individualized Education Program] meeting,” she claimed. “None of that.” Additionally, King alleged that Edmonds...
msn.com
REPORT: Then-married 'GMA' co-anchor T.J. Holmes got intimate with a 24-year-old colleague in his office while ABC turned a blind eye to his bad behavior, more talk show host scandals, feuds and controversies
Slide 1 of 34: Many of our favorite talk shows have endured some pretty intense scandals over the years -- from battles between co-hosts to affair accusations, allegations of racism, toxic friendships and more. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the most unforgettable, starting with this drama...On Jan. 19, 2023, DailyMail.com reported that back in 2015 -- seven years before he made headlines for his alleged affair with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Amy Robach (more on that next) -- T.J. Holmes cheated on his now-estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, with then-24-year-old ABC script coordinator Jasmin Pettaway, who's 13 years his junior and initially connected with him while seeking opportunities for mentorship. "He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless," a source said. "It was Jasmin's first real job in television, and it was a big deal for her. She was looking for a mentor and she reached out to several people. T.J was someone who was responsive, but he absolutely abused the position of trust." The source went on to allege that Jasmin and T.J. -- who worked as a freelance contributor for ABC News at the time -- often went out for drinks together before things between them took a turn. "I don't know how long that had been going on before it got sexual, but I do know the first time it did was in his office, and he was about to go on air in a couple of hours," the source said, adding that the first time T.J. and Jasmin hooked up, there was "an atmosphere shift, almost an expectation that something's going to happen, and it did." Continued the alleged insider, "They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of 'Did that just really happen?' feeling. I mean, that's pretty risky behavior on his part." The source also alleged that T.J. once "got handsy" with Jasmin in a public place. "He just didn't seem to care. You know he's wearing his ring. He has a wife, he has a relatively high-profile job, but he wasn't acting like he was concerned about either of those things at the time," the source said. T.J.'s alleged affair with Jasmin reportedly "fizzled out" after several months. "It didn't last long but you have to wonder if he ever invested in being a mentor at all?" the source speculated. "Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms. He was interested and then he wasn't. This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J. No one talked about abuse of power back then, but stuff happened … Did he ever want to be professional when it came to Jasmin or just spoil the fruits he'd been given? I don't know. I just know he was always looking to be the guy with the swagger. He didn't seem to care that he was married or that he could be risking his job."According to multiple DailyMail.com sources, Jasmin wasn't the only young female colleague who caught T.J.'s eye: A woman described as "a young network intern" once alleged that she was left feeling "stressed" and "freaked out" by T.J.'s unwanted advances. DailyMail.com reported that at least one executive producer at ABC News ignored attempts to sound the alarm on T.J.'s "behavioral issues" -- the EP replied that he or she "didn't want to know" about what "a huge liability" he'd become. Page Six previously reported that from 2016 to 2019, T.J. had an affair with yet another colleague -- then-married "GMA" producer Natasha Singh. He also reportedly cheated with another unnamed "GMA" staffer. It's unclear if the second woman is Jasmine or someone else.Keep reading for more on T.J.'s alleged affair with Amy, then read on for more memorable talk show host scandals, controversies and feuds...MORE: The most notorious celebrity cheating scandals.
Sundance movie review: 'In My Mother's Skin' evokes creepy mood
The Sundance midnight movie "In My Mother's Skin" crafts a creepy horror fairy tale mythology with graphic consequences.
‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Subtle Moments That Prove Just How Awful Christopher Hayden Really Was a Father
'Gilmore Girls' fans don't like Christopher Hayden. We didn't realize just how often his bad parenting was hinted at during the show's run.
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Is Fantastic as a Bodybuilder Grappling with a Self-Destruction Borne of Rage
When an independent filmmaker wants to hypnotize an audience, show off his chops, and make a grand statement, a surefire way to do it — at least if he has the talent — is to create his own version of a “Pulp Fiction”-meets-“Boogie Nights” violence-hanging-in-the-air climax set to a succulent needle drop. In “Magazine Dreams,” the writer-director Elijah Bynum (“Hot Summer Nights”), in his second feature, creates a splendid example of one of those scenes. It’s when his antihero, a bodybuilder named Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors), has started to fall apart — though you could say that he’s been falling...
Comments / 0