ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Justin Jefferson on contract extension: 'If they want me here, I'm here'

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZIbI_0kGjMivI00

The Minnesota Vikings have a tremendous lineage at wide receiver dating back to Sammy White and Ahmad Rashad, and arguably their best-ever player at the position is eligible to sign a deal that would keep him around for a long time. Justin Jefferson just finished a season worthy of Offensive Player of the Year and is now eligible for a contract extension because he’s completed three seasons.

When the players were cleaning out their lockers, Jefferson was asked about the contract extension he is now eligible for. His response was succinct:

“I will be wherever I’m wanted. If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.”

Some will read way too much into this, but the quote is just based in reality. The Vikings obviously want Jefferson to stay, and it’s likely a formality that he signs an extension at some point in the near future. Since the season just ended, it might not come for a while, and that’s OK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers have already made QB decision for 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers are currently riding rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to playoff success, and he has impressed many during his unexpected late-season audition. That audition has apparently made quite the impression on the team’s brass. The 49ers have already privately decided that Purdy will get the chance to start in 2023 ahead of Trey... The post 49ers have already made QB decision for 2023? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
New York Post

Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to see Rodgers on the Jets — so much so that he would consent to Rodgers wearing No. 12, which the Jets retired in honor of Namath.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Predicting 2 Notable Upsets This Weekend

Four of the six games in Super Wildcard Weekend were won by the home team. But Skip Bayless believes that there will be at least one big upset on the road in the Divisional Round. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless predicted that the New York Giants will upset the Philadelphia Eagles this ...
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Would 'Absolutely' Consider This Coaching Position

The NFL has no shortage of juicy storylines heading into the offseason. Many high-level players may be on new teams next season via free agency or trade. One name that everyone is watching is Sean Payton. After taking a year off from coaching, he is now the most coveted free-agent coach. He went on Colin Cowherd’s show and said he would “absolutely” consider a coaching position many think he shouldn’t, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy