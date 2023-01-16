Justin Jefferson on contract extension: 'If they want me here, I'm here'

The Minnesota Vikings have a tremendous lineage at wide receiver dating back to Sammy White and Ahmad Rashad, and arguably their best-ever player at the position is eligible to sign a deal that would keep him around for a long time. Justin Jefferson just finished a season worthy of Offensive Player of the Year and is now eligible for a contract extension because he’s completed three seasons.

When the players were cleaning out their lockers, Jefferson was asked about the contract extension he is now eligible for. His response was succinct:

“I will be wherever I’m wanted. If they want me here, I’m here. That’s not something that I can really control.”

Some will read way too much into this, but the quote is just based in reality. The Vikings obviously want Jefferson to stay, and it’s likely a formality that he signs an extension at some point in the near future. Since the season just ended, it might not come for a while, and that’s OK.