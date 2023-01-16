Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Related
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba
Exactly one week ago, TSN’s Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that teams were showing interest in Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. The 28-year-old rearguard, who has been the subject of trade rumors for a number of seasons now, is in the final year of his contract, which carries a $6 million cap hit. In 42 games this season, he has found the back of the net four times while also registering seven helpers.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have Made 3 Forwards Available for Trade – Who Goes?
The Edmonton Oilers finally got Evander Kane back after missing 31 games with a wrist injury, and they were lucky enough to hold off on a very tough decision about Kailer Yamamoto, who landed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Before Kane was injured, there were few available roster spots, forcing Klim Kostin and Mattias Janmark to start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). That’s no longer an option due to their solid production. General manager Ken Holland now has to decide whether he should trade one of three other forwards – Jesse Puljujarvi, Warren Foegele, and Derek Ryan.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Mailbag: Trade Targets, Pastrnak, Lysell & More
As the Boston Bruins begin the second half of the season, they are sporting the league’s best record at 34-5-4, good enough for 72 points. However, as good as they have played, there could be some room for improvement to the roster ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 7 Most Underrated Star Players
The NHL’s player pool is as talented as it’s ever been, with star players featured across the league. In fact, there are so many that some do not get the credit they deserve. Whether it is due to the market they play in or other players on their teams consistently grabbing headlines, it is time to acknowledge those who have slipped into the background yet deserve to be recognized for their performances.
The Hockey Writers
Top 3 All-Time Ducks Goalies
From the moment the Anaheim Ducks joined the league in 1993, they’ve been blessed with consistency at the goaltending position. One of the hardest positions to account for, the Ducks have seemed to always have their answer with a bonafide workhorse between the pipes. From the early expansion years with Guy Hebert, through the Stanley Cup runs with Jean-Sébastien Giguère, and continuing through this current rebuild with John Gibson, Anaheim has been able to depend on their goaltenders to shoulder a heavy workload over the span of several seasons. With plenty of great goaltenders to choose from, here are the top three in the Ducks’ franchise history.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Krejci, Maple Leafs, Trade Assets & More
Three games on home ice offered mixed results for the Boston Bruins in the last week. After sweeping a three-game road trip in California, they returned home and won two of the three games on TD Garden ice before packing their luggage to hit the road again. In the latest...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sabres, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Rangers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Buffalo Sabres looking at Jakob Chychrun? And, if they are, will they be willing to pay the asking price Arizona has set to acquire the defenseman?. The Toronto Maple Leafs are waiting on a status update regarding Jake Muzzin potentially returning this...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have Legitimate Trade Interest In Blackhawks D-Man
According to Frank Seravalli and the crew over at Leafs Nation, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a legitimate interest in Chicago Blackhawks’ defenseman Jake McCabe. As per the NHL insider, the Maple Leafs are one of the few teams McCabe hasn’t listed as a no-go trade destination and the Leafs are seriously looking at him as an option to upgrade their back end.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Panthers Could Produce Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Detroit Red Wings sport a 19-17-8 record and are five points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Overall, this season has certainly been a step in the right direction for the Red Wings, but with their playoff hopes not very high, it is unlikely that they will browse the trade market for rentals. Yet, when noting that they are improving, we should not rule out the possibility of them adding players with term if they seem to be potential fits for the future.
The Hockey Writers
Florida Panthers Have Issues with Holding Leads
The Florida Panthers are trying to claw their way back into the playoff race. They are now four points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot, with points in six of their last eight games. But, there is one thing the team needs to fix now before it costs them major ground in the Eastern Conference.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Provorov, Frost, Kane & van Riemsdyk
The Philadelphia Flyers played their best hockey of the 2022-23 season in the 10 games following the NHL Christmas pause. They got star efforts from Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes while the perception of head coach John Tortorella seemed like it was improving within the fan base. However, the world of the Flyers took an unexpected turn when Ivan Provorov made a controversial decision that sent the hockey world into a frenzy.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Vladimir Tarasenko
The St. Louis Blues and Vladimir Tarasenko have been headed toward a breakup for a while. Tarasenko requested a trade before the 2021-22 season but has stuck around. His contract ends after this season, and I don’t see the Blues re-signing him. The Blues aren’t a Stanley Cup contender...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: St. Louis Blues
Having a couple of holes to fill on their roster, the Boston Bruins will be active on the phone leading up to the March 3 trade deadline. If history tells us anything general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will be active and will make a move of some kind. How big? Never count him out of making a splash.
The Hockey Writers
Ex-Maple Leafs Kasperi Kapanen: Where Is He Now?
Kasperi Kapanen was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He’s a hockey blueblood, the son of Sami Kapanen, who played 13 seasons with the Hartford Whalers, the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers. Kasperi’s Kapanen’s Father Had a...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Top 15 Prospects: Midseason Rankings
Entering the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins had a prospect pool that was considered one of the worst in the NHL (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022). It’s safe to say that the narrative is still the same as we reach the midpoint of the season. With the NHL trade deadline six weeks, it very well could mean the general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will need to dive into his pool to complete a trade.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Has Harsh Criticism for Team After Loss to Avs
You’ve got to hand it to Calgary Flames’ head coach Darryl Sutter for always being honest, no matter how brutal it may be. His brutal honesty was on display after his team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. It was a big loss, given that the Avs are now two points behind them for the final wild-card position with three games in hand. As one would imagine, the veteran bench boss wasn’t happy.
The Hockey Writers
Salary Cap & Youth Could Force Blues to Make Defensive Changes
The St. Louis Blues will have some difficult decisions ahead of the NHL’s March 3rd trade deadline. With a limited amount of cap flexibility and a number of their players on the mend eyeing returns in the coming weeks, the teams’ defensemen find themselves in a predicament for not only the remainder of the season but for the coming unrestricted free agents as well. At this time, the Blues have six players on the Injured Reserve list, three of which have been listed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve list since preseason. With the emergence of the organization’s youth taking shape, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and his front office staff may have additional questions that will need answers sooner than later when it comes to re-signing players and who to hold on to and who to trade away.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Have Plenty of Pieces to Move at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2022-23 season has been a steady mix of highs and lows for the St. Louis Blues. So much so, that this team has a winning record of 23-20-3 despite multiple lengthy losing streaks, a bottom-10 goal differential, a bottom-five penalty kill, and a slew of key contributors missing from their lineup. With 49 points, the Blues find themselves just outside of the playoff hunt and in possibly one of the worst situations as a franchise: too good to tank and not good enough to realistically compete for the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Showing Some Cracks in Past 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are 3-3-0 in their past six contests but some cracks are beginning to show as they have fallen out of first in the Central Division. They are guilty of inconsistent play during that stretch and need to patch things up. Jets Set Winning Template Against Penguins…. The...
Comments / 0