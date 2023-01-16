The St. Louis Blues will have some difficult decisions ahead of the NHL’s March 3rd trade deadline. With a limited amount of cap flexibility and a number of their players on the mend eyeing returns in the coming weeks, the teams’ defensemen find themselves in a predicament for not only the remainder of the season but for the coming unrestricted free agents as well. At this time, the Blues have six players on the Injured Reserve list, three of which have been listed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve list since preseason. With the emergence of the organization’s youth taking shape, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and his front office staff may have additional questions that will need answers sooner than later when it comes to re-signing players and who to hold on to and who to trade away.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO