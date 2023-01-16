Dad, 55, denies spiking vape fluid of woman, 55, who was found dead in his bed after their first date

A DAD has denied spiking the vape fluid of a woman who was found dead in his bed after their first sate.

Christopher Downes, 53, met Kim Harrop, 55, online after his previous girlfriend died from cancer early that year.

Christopher Downes denies spiking 55-year-old Kim Harrop's vape fluid Credit: MEN Media

The pair were on a date at his chalet in Humberston Fitties, Grimsby.

She was later found dead in Downes' bed.

Downes has been accused of spiking Miss Harrop's drinks vape fluid with pain-relieving Oxycodone - a drug his ex-girlfriend had used to help relieve her cancer symptoms.

He still had supplies of the drug after his ex's death - but he denied that he had "stockpiled" it.

A coroner's report revealed that traces of Oxycodone had been found in Kim's blood.

Downes, 53, denies manslaughter after Kim's death on April 22, 2018.

He told Sheffield Crown Court he had "no reason whatsoever" to spike Kim's drinks and denied later being "over-keen" to find out the cause of her death.

One of the drugs used to treat her serious pain was Oxycodone. Downes met Miss Harrop on a dating website two or three weeks earlier and she was at his Humberston Fitties chalet on the day of her death.

Cops went to Downes' home on June 14, 2018, and found a bottle of Oxycodone.

Defence barrister Naeem Mian KC asked Downes whether he in any way administered or gave Oxycodone to Kim.

Downes replied: "Absolutely not."

He claimed that, if he had wanted to get rid of the drugs at the time, he had "the best part of eight weeks" to do so.

"I kept absolutely everything in order to assist with that inquest, including the bottle," said Downes.

Mr Mian earlier asked: "Did you spike Kim Harrop's drink?" Downes claimed: "Absolutely not. I had no reason whatsoever to do so."

Mr Mian asked: "Did you in any way spike her vape fluid or give her any other drug? Did you in any way administer Oxycodone to Kim Harrop?"

Downes replied: "Absolutely not. There was no reason to do so."

He denied "stockpiling" Oxycodone because, if he had done so, he would not have been able to give his ex-girlfriend, who had died, the pain relief that she needed while she was battling cancer.

Mr Mian asked: "Were you taking Oxycodone yourself?"

Downes said that he suffered from a recurring tooth abscess at the time and "on a few occasions" took Oxycodone "two or three times" to ease the pain.

He claimed that the reason that there was a delay in him dialling 999 was because he "did not have a working phone" because the batteries of the two phones that he had were both flat.

Mr Mian said that the prosecution had claimed that Downes had deleted data from his phone during this time.

But Downes claimed: "I have no memory of deleting anything whatsoever from my phone.

"When the police arrived, I made them fully aware of everything I knew that had happened during that date."

He told the court: "After the ambulance people had tried to save Kim's life, they called in the police because it was an unexplained death."

The trial continues.