ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Longtime Belle Mead Resident Named St. Patrick's Parade Grand Marshal

By Rod Hirsch
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Octogenarian Ed Murphy, a longtime resident of Belle Mead who came to this country from County Cork, Ireland onboard the SS United States in 1954 has been named Grand Marshal of the 30th annual Somerville St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade, one of the largest in New Jersey, will be held Sunday, March 12 on Main Street Somerville beginning at 1 p.m.

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians will host a dinner in honor of the 88-year-old retiree March 4 at the Hillsborough-Manville Elks, 1500 Brooks Blvd., Hillsborough from 7 p.m.-midnight. Main course is corned beef and cabbage, with beer and cocktails.

Live music will be performed by A Band of Rogues, with a special appearance by the St. Ann's Hampton Fifes & Drums. Tickets are $50. Further information is available from Barry Kirby, 908-872-8084. Mail checks to 1002 Hillcrest Drive, Branchburg, NJ 08853. Please make checks payable to “Somerset AOH”. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Murphy was born in County Westmeath, Ireland in 1934, the oldest of 6 including four boys and two girls. Raised mainly in County. Offaly as a farmer’s son, he finished school at an early age. Education was put on hold to assist with the responsibilities with the farm, especially during the harvest since most of the activities were done by hand.

Growing up he was into bicycle racing, cross country running and hurled for the County Offaly minor hurling team. In 1951, he got a job with the construction trade and served his apprenticeship as a plasterer. During the TB epidemic during the 1950s in Ireland, his mother died of TB, and one of his sisters spent 4 years in a hospital recovering.

When Murphy arrived in America in 1954, he found a job in construction in the Princeton area. Life was about working and enjoying the weekends at the Dance Halls in New York City, until he was drafted to serve in the United States Army. Murphy served with the 31st Infantry, 7th Division in Korea along the 38th Parallel for 16 months. When he returned from overseas, he picked up right where he had left off, working in construction as a mason and boilermaker, which lasted 40 years until he retired.

In 1959 Murphy married Jennie (nee Lynch) and settled down in the Griggstown area of Belle Mead, where they raised their family, and currently reside. They have 3 children, Kevin, Noreen, and Tara Ann. Ed is the proud grandfather of 3 granddaughters.

Murphy has been retired for over 20 years now but keeps busy. He is a long time member of the Somerset County Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) Saint Patrick Division 1 located in Somerville. He organized the Annual AOH Dinner Dance for many years. Has assisted the AOH with their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and Easter Food Drive, and delivers these meals to local organizations and charities. As a member of the AOH, Murphy is one of a select few members who have received both the Hibernian of the Year award, and the Outstanding Service Award.

After retirement, Murphy spent his time volunteering, which he finds very rewarding. He spends time volunteering with Hospice, visiting those that are ill and homebound throughout the Central Jersey area. He also provided assistance as a Hot Line volunteer for suicide depression in Mercer County. He also visited those who were shut-in, and unable to attend Mass. For several years, Murphy organized a golf outing in Lawrenceville to raise funds for children in Burma, which provided stent operations and funded epileptic operations, along with medicine and medical equipment.

Murphy has a love of genealogy and visiting graveyards. Along with other Hibernians led by the late Barney Sloan, their efforts resulted in a memorial dedicated to those Irish laborers who dug the Delaware and Raritan Canal at Bulls Island in 2003. He is the custodian of the unmarked graves of the Irish Canal Workers in the Griggstown Cemetery who died while working on the canal in the 1830s.

With his wife at his side, Murphy has traveled all over the world visiting and exploring over 50 countries. He celebrated his 65th birthday with a camel ride in the Sahara Desert. He has frequented mainland Europe, West Africa, South East Asia, and Australia.

He likes a round of golf or a good card game and even a cigar once in a while. Murphy says he, his wife and family have so much to be thankful to God for, as they have been blessed with good health, and great friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkpN6_0kGjLDn600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXkNV_0kGjLDn600

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Kenilworth VFW Hosts Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser for UC St. Patrick's Day Parade

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, the annual Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser took place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Kenilworth. Hundreds of attendees, from Union County and beyond, participated in the festivities. Organized by Kathleen Holmes and Pam Joyce the event included: Honorees: Jim Feehan and Jennifer Goodman  Parade Grand Marshall: Senator Joseph Cryan  Parade General Chair: Mike Capko  Parade Adjutant: Gabby Sully  Celebrity Bartenders included: Union County Commissioners  Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee  Nugent Association  Union County Daughters of Ireland  Union County Celtic Festival Dowlings Irish Pub  Sun Tavern  St. Columcille  Union County Pipes and Drums  Essex County Pipes and Drums  Cranford Ancient Order of Hibernians  Friendly Sons of St. Patrick  The 2023 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, on Morris Avenue in Union.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Visitation at Holmdel Funeral Home Continues Thursday for Jackie Montanaro and daughter Madelyn, 6. Funeral Mass at St. Benedict's Friday.

Photo above shows some of the enlarged pictures displayed at the Tuesday evening Vigil for the Montanaro family, at Hazlet's Veterans Park.  "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead  (this is the quote referenced by Jackie Montanaro's father Joe Autera, when speaking to the crowd at the vigil). HAZLET, NJ: Road closures were provided by Holmdel Police Wednesday, and continue this evening, to accommodate the traffic flow for large crowds visiting Holmdel Funeral Home, located on South Holmdel Road, in Holmdel, NJ. Thousands of mourners are visiting the funeral...
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Veteran Firefighter Honored for 71 Years of Service

HAWTHORNE, NJ - A long-time resident and volunteer fireman received a proclamation from the Borough Council on January 18. Ken Silvestri, "a distinguished firefighter for Company #3", was recognized at the council meeting when it was like a version of the old television show "This is Your Life." It turns out he was a lot more than a volunteer fireman for 71 years, which would have been enough in and of itself. His storied life included marrying his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Drennan; and being dad to three girls: Jeri, Joni and Ellen (and now grandfather to 5 and great-grandfather to 6). He began his...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Alice Paul Institute to Celebrate Namesake's Birthday With Celebration on Saturday

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Alice Paul Institute is hosting a special event this weekend to honor its namesake's birthday.  The Alice Paul Institute (API) will be hosting its annual celebration of Paul's birthday on Saturday, January 21 from 2PM to 4PM at the API, located at 128 Hooton Road in Mount Laurel.  The event will also serve as an unveiling of API's new temporary exhibit, "Equality is a Verb," which connects the work of suffragists and Equal Rights Amendment supporters through three verbs commonly used by activists — Organize, Advocate and Resist —to show how the actions used in past fights for gender...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

VIDEO: Kenilworth Town Council Jan 18 Meeting

KENILWORTH, NJ - The bi-monthly Meeting of the Borough of Kenilworth was recently held on Wednesday, Jan 18, at Borough Hall. For those who were not able to attend and would like to see the meeting a video has now been posted to the borough's YouTube channel.  To view the meeting please go HERE.    TAPinto Kenilworth will be updating in further details the latest meeting. Stay tuned.
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Star Fish Food Pantry Celebrates Selection as a Stop & Shop Bloomin’ 4 Good Program Beneficiary

PLAINFIELD, NJ – Brighten up someone's day with a bouquet of flowers, and a portion of your purchase will help fight hunger in the community. Plainfield's Star Fish Food Pantry has been selected as a beneficiary of the Stop & Shop Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of February. The Stop & Shop Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, which launched in February 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back. Every $10.99 bouquet in the sleeve marked “Bloomin’ 4 Good” sold supports a hunger organization local to the Stop & Shop in which it was purchased. Star Fish Food Pantry...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Township and Golden Rule Lodge #24 Partner for MLK Day of Service and Celebration

UNION, NJ – About a hundred volunteers came together in Union on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day to participate in a day of service and celebration. In parternship with the Township of Union and Golden Rule Lodge #24 in Vauxhall, the volunteers were given assignments which includes cleaning both Rabkin and Volunteer Parks, winterizing the Golden Rule Community Garden, sorting clothing and food donations, and making wellness calls to senior citizens.  Volunteers were then treated to lunch catered by Mama’s Southern Style BBQ II, sponsored by M&T Bank. “People from different walks, different age groups, everyone coming together for this common goal,...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Online Poetry Event for National Day of Racial Healing Set for Tonight

JERSEY CITY, NJ -  Local poetry activists will hold a Nation Day of Racial Healing on Zoom and Facebook Live tonight at 7:00 p.m. The free event will include interviews, performances and a Q & A, and will explore “Redefining and Rebuilding Community” related to race and racism. Registration is required.  Hosted by RescuePoetix & Dujuana Sharese, with tech support & marketing is by Crystal Letters, and sound by Don Wood (Call Me Cleve), the event will also feature poetry from Summer Dawn, Juan Papo Santiago, and  Don Krypton. ASL English Translation will be provided by Natural Languages. New Jersey Arts Events for the National Day of Racial Healing are made possible in part by The Creating Change Network, a collaborative program of New Jersey Theatre Alliance and ArtPride New Jersey, in partnership with the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Center at Rutgers University - Newark.  The activities of the Creating Change Network are supported by the Grunin Foundation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TAPinto.net

Paterson Remembers the Life and Legacy of Bishop Arthur George Brett

PATERSON, NJ – Bishop Arthur George Brett was born in Jamaica in 1953. At eight years old, Brett’s love for the Lord was demonstrated when he was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ under the leadership of the late Apostle Sylvester A. Cole, a resolution in his honor read.  In 1972, Brett migrated to the United States to join his mother Pastor Ida Higgins and became a member of Church of Jesus Christ Inc. (CJC) in Paterson under the leadership of the late Apostle Roy C. Williams. Bishop Brett was a...
PATERSON, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two of the Top 50 Hospitals in America Are in Northern New Jersey

Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Every year, Healthgrades.com curates a list of America’s Best Hospitals – ranking the top 250, or top 5%, in the nation for overall clinical excellence. Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance for 31 procedures and conditions using Healthgrades Mortality and Complication Outcomes Methodology. (You can read more about their methodology here.)
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
94.5 PST

Top 4 places in NJ to get great pancakes

Pancakes are delicious. I know, I know, with my self-imposed diet restrictions, I limit my intake of foods like pancakes, but sometimes ya gotta cheat!. One of the best pancake places in the Garden State is at the Jersey Shore. Sea Isle City specifically. When my wife Jodi and I...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High Theater Students Take Awards at STANJ and Thespian Festival

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Students in the West Orange High School Advanced Theatre program came away with several awards and recognitions from the Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey Awards (STANJ) and NJ Thespian Festival, held January 7 and 8. STANJ is a statewide theatre competition for various Governor's Awards. This year's event was held on Jan. 7 at Montclair State University. Senior Micah Morrison and Sophomore Alyssa Nicholson Lewis from WOHS Drama teacher Wendy Mapes' Master Scene Study class won Second Place in Dramatic Acting Pairs/Scenes.  Senior Jack Harwood, the Treasurer of the Drama Club, placed as a finalist in Contrasting...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Westfield Garden State Plaza Offers Free Lunar New Year Celebration

PARAMUS, NJ - The Garden State Plaza is hosting a free Lunar New Year celebration on January 28. It's the Year of the Rabbit at the mall, 1 Garden State Plaza, where they will welcome several performances: an Asian American Lion Dance; a Korean Fan Dance; and a Mongolian dance. There will also be a recitation of ancient Chinese classics, along with a Filipina dance ensemble. There will be a DJ and photo booth, as well as the first 500 shoppers will receive a red envelope including exclusive deals and offers from Garden State Plaza shops. The celebration begins at 12 p.m. in the Level 1, Court area near Pandora. More information here. According to ChineseNewYear.net, Chinese New Year is Sunday, January 22, and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 5. Celebrations can last up to 16 days, but only the first 7 days are considered a public holiday January 22-29. Chinese New Year marks the transition between zodiac signs: 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit; 2022 the Year of the Tiger.
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Acts of Service, Words of Inspiration at MLK Day Event in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – The man in the wheelchair with the grey-speckled beard and his jeans folded above the knee where his leg has been amputated was handed a new backpack and a bagged lunch with the message “You are loved” hand-printed on it. “Thank you,” he said, running his eyes over the backpack with appreciation. “Bless you.” On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, this karaoke club-turned-community center on George Street was the place where about 25 people worked assembly-line style to pack brown paper bags with sandwiches and snacks. The Trappy Hour Lounge & Event Space was where food, hygiene kits and...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy