'There’s Something Wrong With The Children' Flips This Tired Horror Trope
There's Something Wrong With The Children just released and is exploring some majorly important topics in the horror genre. The most recent Blumhouse Productions film released on January 17th and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, There's Something Wrong With The Children takes the discussion of mental health conditions and the gaslighting trope of the crazy character that no one believes until it's too late and absolutely flips it on it's head.
How Netflix's 'Troll' Became the Best Monster Movie for Kaiju Fans
In a world of overwrought monster films that rely almost exclusively on destructive special effects to please audiences, Netflix's Troll is a breath of fresh, cool Scandinavian air. A Norwegian production, Troll avoids many of the pitfalls that hamper the fun of similar, but much bigger budget blockbuster monster movies. The impressive special effects of Troll give the monster a more familiar, if not humanistic, feeling, which is missing from most other kaiju films. The special effects team's attention to detail and focus on the monster's facial expressions as a tool for connection, draw viewers into the story and make them care about this giant monster in a far more emotional way than most other kaiju creatures can manage.
'Violent Night' Alternate Ending Shows a Happy Ending for the Lightstones [Exclusive]
Everyone's new favorite holiday movie, Violent Night, is set to make its way to Blu-ray and DVD in just a few short days. Ahead of the bloody action comedy's physical release Collider is thrilled to exclusively reveal a new alternate ending scene. Violent Night hit theaters back on December 2 and the film received a surprise digital release just before Christmas, and it has since secured its place as a new holiday classic. The Tommy Wirkola-directed film follows a wealthy family whose home is burglarized on Christmas Eve by an elite group of criminals. Luckily, for the Lightstone, Santa himself happens to be at the right place a the right time when little Trudy Lightstone—whose name is solidly on the nice list—calls upon him for help.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
'Bel-Air' Season 2 Trailer Sees Will Reverting to His Old Ways
There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.
Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid
Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo in the title role as the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West has a new U.S. Marshall joining its ranks: none other than Dennis Quaid. According to Variety the Strange World star will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall. The Paramount+ series is currently filming in Texas and will serve as a spin-off to Taylor Sheridan's 1883 series, which is a prequel to the Paramount smash-hit drama Yellowstone.
David Duchovny Reveals How Quentin Tarantino Rejected Him During His ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Audition
Reservoir Dogs almost looked very different, as David Duchovny auditioned to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub with Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You People, the star also revealed how Tarantino gave him the best rejection of his life.
Eddie Murphy Reveals What Convinced Him to Return to 'Beverly Hills Cop 4'
During a press tour for his upcoming Netflix comedy movie You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy sat down with Collider to talk about comedy, his career, and his future projects. As every Eddie Murphy fan knows, “future projects” equals Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley—which has been in the works for years.
Jennifer Lopez's Assassin Thriller 'The Mother' Sets Release Date
Motherly instinct meets the killer instinct of a trained assassin in this action thriller from Netflix. The streaming service has revealed the release date for their upcoming film The Mother. The Jennifer Lopez-starring film is set to premiere just in time for Mother's Day on the streaming service on May 12, 2023.
‘Skinamarink’ Mines Its Terror From Familiar Childhood Fears
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Skinamarink. Continue at your own risk. Kyle Edward Ball’s microbudget horror, Skinamarink, has translated its Tiktok virality to box-office success, having already made 60 times its budget in theaters since its release last weekend. Made on a shoestring budget of only $15,000 and filmed in the director’s childhood home, the film will be released on Shudder on February 2 after its incredibly successful theatrical run. Despite Ball’s minimalist approach, he conjures up major scares by evoking familiar, eerily nostalgic feelings of childhood terror. Set in 1995, the film follows two young children, Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault), who wake up in the middle of the night to find that something strange is going on in their home.
All of Disney's 2023 Live-Action Adaptations, Ranked Least to Most Anticipated
Disney’s influence on the entertainment industry has not softened, and the content they are releasing grows each and every year. Now that 2023 is in full swing, they’re beginning to really advertise for the exciting new projects that are coming to both big and small screens. A trend...
Where ‘The Son’ Went Wrong in Its Depiction of Depression
While it's hardly the only award-season title this year that has failed to pose a serious threat to the leading contenders, The Son is easily one of the most disappointing films of 2022. It is the second feature film by playwright Florian Zeller, who adapted his own play The Father into a critically acclaimed film that won Anthony Hopkins a much-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor. The Father masterfully translated the stage production to the screen in a creative manner and used an inventive, yet respectful technique to place the viewers in the shoes of a man struggling with dementia. In comparison, The Son’s depiction of mental health disorders and depression feels elementary at best, and willfully manipulative at worst. While The Father can be used as an instructive tool in discussing the effects of dementia, The Son only reiterates antiquated and unproductive stigmas about people who are suffering from depression.
‘Missing’ Filmmakers Confirm the Alien Invasion Subplot Continues
If you watched 2018’s thriller movie Searching, you know that—much like in real life—there was a lot of stuff going on on-screen during the story. Not only because that's where movies are watched, but also because the movie itself features screens throughout from beginning to end. The story has a desperate father going through every possible device in order to find clues that might reveal the whereabouts of his missing daughter. However, as Collider sat down to talk to Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, the writers who came up with the story for Searching’s spiritual sequel Missing, as well as screenwriters and directors Will Merrick and Nick Johnson, they revealed that we might have missed more than we think the first time around.
'The Last of Us's Female Characters Are Already the Best Part of the Show
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us.The Last of Us may primarily chronicle Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) character arc, but the premiere episode of HBO's already successful adaptation made one thing quite clear: every plot advancement thus far hinges upon the women in his life rather than Joel's actions. The male protagonist, in fact, is a more reactive than a proactive agent up until The Last of Us Part I's conclusion, a subversively novel change across any medium. Sarah, Tess, Marlene, and Ellie each fulfill different narrative necessities and contribute distinctive viewpoints.
‘Infinity Pool’ Teaser Showcases a Haunting and Hypnotic Cloning Nightmare
There’s arguably no genre hotter right now than horror. The 2023 movie season wasted no time scaring the heck out of moviegoers with M3GAN, and the next stop on the ghoulish genre train is Brandon Cronenberg’s trippy horror thriller Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring film releases next Friday. Now, in the latest teaser, Infinity Pool further shows off its dreamlike surreal horror atmosphere.
How 'Missing' Ties Into 'Searching'
Editor's Note: The following contains Missing spoilers.Missing is a tense and twisty thriller that takes a measured look at the digital age we live in today, and how that can often be a double-edged sword. It also serves as a spiritual sequel of sorts to the 2018 film Searching, though the plot is an inverse of its predecessor. Where Searching featured a father (John Cho) searching for his missing daughter, Missing has teenager June (Storm Reid) attempting to find the whereabouts of her missing mother (Nia Long). In the process, she uncovers a wealth of family secrets.
Jason Momoa Emphasizes the Dangers of Disturbing the Sea in 'Deep Rising' Trailer
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival kicked off today and previews of features attendees can expect to see have started rolling out online. Deadline recently revealed a teaser for the documentary Deep Rising, an urgent nature documentary about the dangers of the ever-growing deep sea mining effort. Featuring Aquaman star Jason Momoa as its narrator, the short trailer sets up humanity's connection to the oceans and how that connection continues to sink deeper as we look to the ocean floor for precious minerals.
Famed astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married in LA on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the famed astronaut and the second man to walk on the moon, celebrated his 93rd birthday by sharing some big news: He's married!
Camille de Haan Is the Best Villain We've Seen on Either 'Gossip Girl'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Gossip Girl. Since teachers Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan Glassberg (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) revived the legendary moniker made infamous by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) on HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot, they’ve sought to use the anonymous gossip monger to change their students on a deep, lasting level that eventually sends them out into the world as decent people instead of overly privileged egomaniacs. Throughout the first season, they made real change with their constant attacks on the students, paired with the uncertainty of what would be posted as ownership of the Gossip Girl account shifted between several teachers with wildly different motives. At the very least, they changed Queen Bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), who agreed in the first season’s finale to help Gossip Girl out temporarily in hopes that it would create lasting change in her loved ones, too.
'Missing' Ending Explained: The TikTok Sleuths Couldn't Have Been More Wrong
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Missing. If ever there was a film that was designed to poke fun at digital sleuths pouring over every single detail and the very nature of breaking down how all the pieces came together, it would be Missing. It is then almost humorous to explain what it all means as it is quite straightforward in retrospect which, in its own way, ends up being precisely the point. An unexpected sequel to the 2018 film Searching, it takes us through a similar story that is seen through new eyes and ends up tearing down all the wild theories being thrown out to get to something simpler yet no less unsettling. In case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is about to give away every single thing that happens in the film. If you haven’t yet had the chance to see it for yourself, then best bookmark this page and come back after you’ve done so. If you have, we’re here to dive headfirst into what it all means when the chaos has drawn to a close.
