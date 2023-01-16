ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Sabrina Elba delivers acceptance speech at the Crystal Award ceremony in Davos

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sabrina Elba delivered her acceptance speech at the Crystal Award ceremony at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on Monday.

The actress, 32, was the picture of elegance in an asymmetrical black dress while joined by her husband Idris, 50, who looked suave in a double-breasted grey suit.

She reportedly said: 'Rural communities are filled with talented, youthful populations and enormous potential for new and vibrant markets.

'The private sector can play a massive role in supporting and sourcing from small farmers and in ensuring world leaders continue to invest in holistic ways to combat environmental degradation and rising hunger.

According to Mirage News , Idris added: 'The poor of the world are not just looking for aid and handouts, they are looking for investment – investment in people, in nature, in innovation.

'With greater access to finance, markets, resources, technology and knowledge, we can unlock a different future.

'Failure to invest massively will lead to increased hunger and poverty, which in turn could fuel social unrest, conflict and migration.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqltq_0kGjK4gL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SMuM_0kGjK4gL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GItzx_0kGjK4gL00

The UN Goodwill Ambassadors received the Crystal Award in front of global leaders in government and industry.

Idris' appearance comes after he shared the official release date for his latest film Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The actor, who is set to play the lead role, can be seen appearing from a dark shadow in the first dramatic trailer for the film.

On ominous voice is then heard saying: 'Something's coming. You see me now?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRT9m_0kGjK4gL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YtsrU_0kGjK4gL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLzHw_0kGjK4gL00

It will arrive in select cinemas on 24 February, followed by a Netflix release on 10 March.

The streaming service took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that the much-anticipated new picture will be called Luther: The Fallen Sun.

It also revealed that the film, which will follow on from the dramatic 2019 series finale, will be released in March next year.

Netflix also shared brand new images of Idris, back once again as DCI John Luther, who was last seen being sent to prison in the dramatic BBC series finale.

In the new snaps, Idris is seen once again sporting his signature tweed jacket ensemble as he is seen exploring an array of mystery locations.

He cut a suave figure in dark suit trousers, a blue shirt and a red tie, which he styled with his famous longline coat as he once again embodied Luther.

And the Luther movie is set to be as jampacked with dramatic scenes as ever as one photograph shows a concerned Idris holding up his hands in a busy city setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16tK1c_0kGjK4gL00

His character Luther is also seen exploring more challenging climes and breaking away from its traditional London setting as he was seen making his way through a snowy, mountainous landscape.

Another shot shows Idris standing on what appeared to be underground train tracks, while a final snap saw him dramatically walking through red lights.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will arrive in select cinemas on 24 February, followed by a Netflix release on 10 March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImjMU_0kGjK4gL00

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
HollywoodLife

Thandiwe Newton’s Daughter Nico Parker, 18, Looks Just Like Mom At ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere: Photos

Thandiwe Newton, 50, should be so proud of her daughter Nico Parker! The 18-year-old wowed fans at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of her new show The Last Of Us, which premieres Jan. 15 on HBO and HBO Max. Nico looked just like her famous mom as she flaunted a flowy lime green dress at the Jan. 9 event. Nico’s gown had a low V-neck cut with ruffled sleeves and a ruffled bottom. Her long train flowed past her as she walked the carpet and posed for photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
RadarOnline

'The View' Star Whoopi Goldberg SOUNDS OFF On Heckler Who Calls Her 'Old Broad' On Live TV

Don't mess with Whoopi Goldberg — especially on live television! The 67-year-old star snapped back at a heckler who called her an "old broad" on Wednesday's episode of The View, RadarOnline.com has learned. The audience cheered as Whoopi and her co-hosts took their seats around the talk show table — but Goldberg was rudely interrupted when she addressed the crowd."We're happy to see ya'll. Cool, well, go on and have a seat," she said, noting the audience seemed to be a "very happy" one.That's when things took a turn.Whoopi's glare suddenly fixated on a group of women off of the stage,...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy