Cookeville, TN

ucbjournal.com

First Bank opens new location

New location is more convenient and expanded to better serve customers. Cookeville – On Friday, Jan. 13, First Bank of Cookeville reached journey’s end with the opening of the newest branch at 749 S. Willow Ave. in Cookeville. Branch manager Ian Robson told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal (UCBJ) the process was filled with setbacks, but the First Bank team worked together to overcome.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Collaborative efforts spark economic growth overseas

Local organizations look to connect Cookeville to the world. Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, Flint Global and Powered by Her are set on making a difference internationally. The trio of difference makers plan what they call “a whirlwind trip to Nairobi, Kenya” in hopes of “connecting the Cookeville community with remarkable entrepreneurs and change makers around the globe.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson County

Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was Wilson County, just east of Nashville. Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson …. Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion

Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department

Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group

(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ucbjournal.com

UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in December 2022

Cookeville – The housing market finished the year strong, and the Upper Cumberland Business Journal brings you some beautiful homes in our first residential transactions list of 2023. The home at 1130 Briarcrest Lane, Cookeville (pool pictured above) sold for $937,500 and features four bedrooms, four baths, pool house, fireplace, two garages with room for five vehicles and a workshop.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations

(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology

Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Putnam County lake

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation. The victim was...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cavo Entertainment named winner of The Knot’s best of weddings 2023

17th Annual Best of Weddings Awards honor the top wedding professionals across America. Cookeville – Cavo Entertainment, a full-service wedding entertainment business in the Upper Cumberland, was selected as a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings for the third time, according to owners Darren and Claudia Meyer. For 17 years, the Knot has honored wedding professionals rated highest by real life couples, families, and wedding guests on The Knot.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Missing Morgan County man found dead

Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

