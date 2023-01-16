Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucbjournal.com
First Bank opens new location
New location is more convenient and expanded to better serve customers. Cookeville – On Friday, Jan. 13, First Bank of Cookeville reached journey’s end with the opening of the newest branch at 749 S. Willow Ave. in Cookeville. Branch manager Ian Robson told the Upper Cumberland Business Journal (UCBJ) the process was filled with setbacks, but the First Bank team worked together to overcome.
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
ucbjournal.com
Collaborative efforts spark economic growth overseas
Local organizations look to connect Cookeville to the world. Cookeville – The Biz Foundry, Flint Global and Powered by Her are set on making a difference internationally. The trio of difference makers plan what they call “a whirlwind trip to Nairobi, Kenya” in hopes of “connecting the Cookeville community with remarkable entrepreneurs and change makers around the globe.”
WATE
Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson County
Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was Wilson County, just east of Nashville. Proposed ban on school library book fails in Wilson …. Another school board meeting turned into a fight over book bans last night. This time it was...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Sam’s Club features World Food Champion
Pictured above – Food Champion Sunny Moody Lynn will feature free custom recipes this weekend at Sams Club in Cookeville. Sampling program will be Thursday Jan. 19 through Saturday Jan. 21. Cookeville – Putnam County foodies are in for a real treat this weekend. A pilot program between Sam’s...
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Smyrna Police Department
Smyrna has a new top cop! It’s time for News 2 Gives Back, presented by Trevecca Nazarene University in partnership with the Nashville Predators. Today, News 2 is visiting Smyrna, TN Police Department’s new Police Chief, Jason Irvin, who took over official police duties in November. Irvin is...
wgnsradio.com
Barrett Firearms Sells To Australian Group
(MURFREESBORO) Barrett Firearms has been purchased by Australian defense contractor NIOA. The firm completed a 100 percent acquisition of the industry-leading rifle design and manufacturing company, Barrett Firearms. All management and staff at Barrett's Murfreesboro manufacturing facility will be retained, and production will continue as normal. Financial details of the...
ucbjournal.com
UCBJ Lists: Putnam County’s top 3 residential transactions in December 2022
Cookeville – The housing market finished the year strong, and the Upper Cumberland Business Journal brings you some beautiful homes in our first residential transactions list of 2023. The home at 1130 Briarcrest Lane, Cookeville (pool pictured above) sold for $937,500 and features four bedrooms, four baths, pool house, fireplace, two garages with room for five vehicles and a workshop.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations
(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" Theology
Southern Christian Coalition says event featuring General Michael Flynn and Wilson County Pastor Greg Locke promotes "Christian Nationalism" A group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition is calling out a national religious tour called "ReAwaken America" as the event travels to Nashville. Speakers at the event include retired General Michael Flynn, who resigned from the Trump Administration under federal investigation, and Wilson County shock pastor Greg Locke.
WSMV
Body found in Putnam County lake
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation. The victim was...
ucbjournal.com
Cavo Entertainment named winner of The Knot’s best of weddings 2023
17th Annual Best of Weddings Awards honor the top wedding professionals across America. Cookeville – Cavo Entertainment, a full-service wedding entertainment business in the Upper Cumberland, was selected as a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings for the third time, according to owners Darren and Claudia Meyer. For 17 years, the Knot has honored wedding professionals rated highest by real life couples, families, and wedding guests on The Knot.
Mind behind one of TN’s deadliest mass killings analyzed
Testimony on Thursday gave us a look into the mind of the man behind one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Michael Cummins faces charges for eight brutal murders in Westmoreland in 2019.
WATE
Missing Morgan County man found dead
Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Matthew Jordan Hall, 29, was “found deceased” on Jan. 13 according to The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
fox17.com
Westmoreland church pushes back on city's 'Cease and Desist' letter
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Westmoreland church is pushing back against the city after leaders closed their housing ministry. The Father's House Men's Ministry is connected to the Living Water Full Gospel Church. It is a church located in Sumner County. Leaders say it is meant to house...
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
House destroyed by fire in DeKalb County
A home was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County.
Comments / 0