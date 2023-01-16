The Walt Disney Company has once again helped set the new standard for the median and television entertainment industry. Last Monday, The Walt Disney Company’s television and media entertainment arm, ABC and ESPN, hosted the NFL Playoffs match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys in a unique Monday night game for the professional football league’s postseason. The game between the two franchises included all of the necessary headlines. It would be a match-up between America’s Team, the number one TV-drawing franchise in the National Football League, versus Tom Brady, who, in most people’s opinions, is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO