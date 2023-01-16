Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Buccaneers make ‘sweeping’ coaching staff changes
Following an 8-9 regular season and a 31-14 Wild Card round loss to the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making some significant changes to their coaching staff. According to Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, The Buccaneers have fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The Bucs have fired Read more... The post Buccaneers make ‘sweeping’ coaching staff changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Kisses His Parents off Field After Buccaneers Loss
The quarterback's actions have led some to ask if he will retire again, with one tweeting, "Could a kiss for his parents as he goes down the tunnel be a clue?"
Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. And to make matters worse, there’s a chance that it was the final game with the team for legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who could either retire or become a free agent Read more... The post Todd Bowles reacts to potential Tom Brady move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dan Orlovsky has strong words for Buccaneers move
It didn’t take long for the NFL world to react to the news that Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be firing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning, former journeyman quarterback and current NFL ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered his reaction to the news that the Buccaneers would be Read more... The post Dan Orlovsky has strong words for Buccaneers move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after 1 season, playoff loss
The Minnesota Vikings will have another new defensive coordinator next season. The Vikings announced on Thursday afternoon that they have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after just a single season with the franchise. "Today I informed Ed Donatell we will be going in a different direction at defensive coordinator in...
Rob Gronkowski downplays interest in NFL return
Despite a seemingly neverending stream of rumors of his return, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski never inked a deal with the NFL team during the 2022 season. In an interview Thursday with ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gronkowski revealed that he "wasn't even close" to...
Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy
The 2022 college football season is in the books, and it’s time to look ahead to the 2023 season. One question for the 2023 season is who will win the Heisman Trophy. So far, USC quarterback Caleb Williams has strong odds to pull an Archie Griffin and win back-to-back Heisman Trophies. But there is one... The post Interesting player favored to win Heisman Trophy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Inside the Magic
Tom Brady and Dallas Cowboys Help Disney Break 24-Year-Old NFL Record
The Walt Disney Company has once again helped set the new standard for the median and television entertainment industry. Last Monday, The Walt Disney Company’s television and media entertainment arm, ABC and ESPN, hosted the NFL Playoffs match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys in a unique Monday night game for the professional football league’s postseason. The game between the two franchises included all of the necessary headlines. It would be a match-up between America’s Team, the number one TV-drawing franchise in the National Football League, versus Tom Brady, who, in most people’s opinions, is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
Comments / 0