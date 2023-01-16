ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High Point University

HPU Student Receives Statewide Award for Community Service

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 – High Point University senior Glenda Emanuel is being honored for her outstanding leadership by North Carolina Campus Engagement, a statewide network of colleges and universities that are committed to community engagement. Emanuel earned the network’s Community Impact Student Award, which honors one...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

Domino’s CEO Kicks Off the New Year Mentoring HPU Students

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 – It’s a new semester on High Point University’s campus, and HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence Russell Weiner, CEO of Domino’s, kicked it off with a day of mentoring students and local business leaders on Jan. 12. Weiner joined...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Police presence at Lexington shopping center

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy