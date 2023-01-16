Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High Point University
HPU Student Receives Statewide Award for Community Service
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 – High Point University senior Glenda Emanuel is being honored for her outstanding leadership by North Carolina Campus Engagement, a statewide network of colleges and universities that are committed to community engagement. Emanuel earned the network’s Community Impact Student Award, which honors one...
High Point University
Domino’s CEO Kicks Off the New Year Mentoring HPU Students
HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 18, 2023 – It’s a new semester on High Point University’s campus, and HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence Russell Weiner, CEO of Domino’s, kicked it off with a day of mentoring students and local business leaders on Jan. 12. Weiner joined...
Greensboro man goes from facing homelessness to sitting in a boardroom
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As David Merritt ambles around the workshop at the Tiny Houses Community in Greensboro, he has a certain “Abe-Lincoln-from-the-mountains” vibe: wise but reserved. When he tells you his story, it can seem a little hard to believe. “I used to be homeless,” he said. “I was on the street for almost […]
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
WXII 12
Firefighter makes history as first African-American woman to earn 'Captain' title for GFD
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad firefighter is making history, becoming the first African-American woman to be promoted to the rank of Captain for the Greensboro Fire Department. Temeka Brown is a fire inspector who has worked for the Greensboro Fire Department for about a decade. "Firefighter is the...
Man fired into Burke Street Pub, killed patron, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into Burke Street Pub around 1 a.m. Thursday morning, and hit Kane Bowen and a young woman. The woman was only grazed and didn’t need medical treatment. Kane Bowen, 30, was […]
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ faces parole board Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman serving a life sentence after an apartment fire “prank” left four people dead is beginning the legal process that could lead her to freedom. Janet Danahey, 44, has been behind bars for more than 20 years after she set fire to a futon on a deck at the […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem community activist calls on city leaders to take action after weekend shootings
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A community activist is calling on Winston-Salem city leaders to do something after this weekend's gun violence left a 12-year-old dead and four other teenagers hurt. Founder of H.O.P.E Dealers Outreach Frankie Gist said he's fed up with the gun violence. He's not only urging city...
WXII 12
Police presence at Lexington shopping center
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Police responded to a Lexington shopping center Monday just before 2 p.m. A viewer contacted WXII 12, sharing photos of police cruisers outside of a strip mall on Plaza Parkway. Our crew confirmed that there was scene. We're working to learn more about this incident and...
12-year-old identified in Winston-Salem double shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are desperate for the community to come forward with information about a double shooting that injured one person and killed a sixth grader. According to police, Enedy Penaloza Morales died in the shooting that took place at Weston Park around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
Man serving life for murder in Guilford County is getting out of prison
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A man serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction in Guilford County has a date to walk out of prison. Bruce H. Harper, who was convicted and sentenced in 1993 in Guilford County Superior Court, has been granted parole, the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Wednesday, […]
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting, but Winston-Salem police say they don’t know where it happened yet. According to the police, just after 7 a.m. Monday a victim who had been shot multiple times was “dropped off” at an area emergency room. His injuries are considered life-threatening. It is […]
Woman killed in head-on crash on NC 150 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a crash on N.C. 150 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol. At 7:25 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to a report of a crash on N.C. 150, south of Crews Lake Road. Troopers say Rebecca Raeann Reagan, 25, of Lexington, was driving a 2005 Toyota […]
Winston-Salem police investigating after radio towers damaged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
WXII 12
Triad radio station taken off the air after 3 its radio towers were vandalized
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad radio station WSJS continues to have problems with its signal, five weeks after a radio tower was vandalized. Three radio towers belonging to WSJS were vandalized over the span of five weeks, and Winston-Salem police are still looking for whoever is responsible. "It doesn't seem...
12-year-old’s sister speaks out after fatal shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The youngest of five siblings was killed in a park in Winston-Salem. FOX8 spoke to Enedy Morales’s 17-year-old sister. The two went to Weston Park in Winston-Salem to watch a fight on Sunday. Now Tiffany Morales regrets not keeping a closer eye on the baby of the family and her best […]
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
abc45.com
Deputies: Alamance County Man Arrested for Two Same-Site Break-Ins
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On January 9, Deputies responded to a reported vehicle breaking and entering on the 3000 block of Wormranch Rd. in Haw River. The owner reported several missing items from their Jeep Wrangler, including a laptop, iPad, Beats headphones, and an air compressor. On January 17,...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
