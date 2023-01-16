Read full article on original website
brproud.com
DNA helps detectives arrest man accused of killing woman found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker man was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds last week. Deputies found a body on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Airline Highway near the fairgrounds. The body was identified by the coroner as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. An autopsy found that she died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.
brproud.com
Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire to be held without bond
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPOUD) — A Baton Rouge judge has denied bond for a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire. The arson happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. Christian King, 30, was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison on charges of violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.
EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
brproud.com
wbrz.com
theadvocate.com
Teen accused of Baton Rouge armed robberies was on the run from group home, officials say
One of the teens accused of using flashing lights to pull people over and rob them at gunpoint was on the run from a Shreveport group home, while another was under parole supervision, Office of Juvenile Justice officials said. Last week Baton Rouge police detectives arrested three 17-year-olds and an...
brproud.com
wbrz.com
Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym
BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
WAFB.com
wbrz.com
Man charged with setting fire to his children's mother's house in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — Breanna Jones, a Baton Rouge resident, says she and her family have been getting harassed by the father of her child. “It started by him sending threatening messages to me and I went to the police and told them what’s going on and filed a restraining order against him. As soon as he was served he came and allegedly cut my tires,” Jones said.
WDSU
Man accused of killing 3 Southern University band members has been arrested
A 63-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of causing a crash that killed three members of Southern University's Human Jukebox band. The Natchitoches Sheriff's Office reports that Clyde Gay was behind the wheel of the 18-wheeler at the time of the crash. Gay is now facing three counts...
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge area rapper has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in October 2022, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Jarman K. King, of Baker, for first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy of murder,...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates fatal shooting at apartments near Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroners Office was contacted and are on the scene. At least one person is dead.
wbrz.com
Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store
DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
brproud.com
an17.com
Local rapper arrested in St. Helena murder case
Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams confirms that an arrest has been made in the October 2022 case. St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Detective Divison were investigating the shooting / robbery that occurred off Calmes Road in Denham Springs, LA (St. Helena Parish) on October 22, 2022, that resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III.
WAFB.com
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits. Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR. Updated: 6 hours ago. Baton Rouge...
BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this...
brproud.com
