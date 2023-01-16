ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

DNA helps detectives arrest man accused of killing woman found near Baton Rouge fairgrounds

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baker man was arrested on a murder charge in connection to the body found near the Baton Rouge fairgrounds last week. Deputies found a body on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Airline Highway near the fairgrounds. The body was identified by the coroner as Andromeda Kirkland-Walls. An autopsy found that she died of blunt-force trauma injuries to the head and neck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s home on fire to be held without bond

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRRPOUD) — A Baton Rouge judge has denied bond for a man accused of setting his ex-girlfriend’s house on fire. The arson happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 9400 block of Southmoor Drive. Christian King, 30, was arrested and booked into the EBR Parish Prison on charges of violation of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Elderly man stabs wife, himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a stabbing in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say an elderly man with dementia and other illnesses stabbed his wife and then possibly himself. It happened in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two students rushed to hospital after reported stabbing in Baker High gym

BAKER - A high school locked down its classrooms after a fight between students escalated into a stabbing Friday morning. The incident was reported before noon at Baker High, which currently shares a campus with Baker Middle. Authorities said two teenagers were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Waitress charged with theft after allegedly writing in $600 tip on $25 receipt

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a teenage waitress after she allegedly tipped herself over $600 on a customer's less-than-$25 receipt. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the manager of a Baton Rouge restaurant contacted deputies and said she had received a call from a customer claiming the customer was charged $680.15 on her $24.15 meal. The manager found that Rylee Francis, 19, was the waitress responsible for that specific receipt.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Man charged with setting fire to his children's mother's house in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — Breanna Jones, a Baton Rouge resident, says she and her family have been getting harassed by the father of her child. “It started by him sending threatening messages to me and I went to the police and told them what’s going on and filed a restraining order against him. As soon as he was served he came and allegedly cut my tires,” Jones said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates fatal shooting at apartments near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are responding to a fatal shooting that happened by the Cadence Apartments near Southern University on Friday evening. Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely confirmed that the East Baton Rouge Coroners Office was contacted and are on the scene. At least one person is dead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three arrested after gunfight erupted outside Ascension store

DUTCHTOWN- Three men are facing criminal charges after a confrontation in a parking lot turned into a shootout and then a manhunt that caused a nearby school to go into lockdown. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the gunshots were reported around noon on Highway 74 near Highway 73,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

Local rapper arrested in St. Helena murder case

Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams confirms that an arrest has been made in the October 2022 case. St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Detective Divison were investigating the shooting / robbery that occurred off Calmes Road in Denham Springs, LA (St. Helena Parish) on October 22, 2022, that resulted in the death of Jesse J. Thomas III.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA

