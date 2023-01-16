ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

CBS Miami

Judge: DeSantis violated state Constitution in firing state attorney

MIAMI -- While saying Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution, a federal judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against the governor by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that a federal court could not act on the violation of the Florida Constitution and that, while DeSantis violated the First Amendment, the governor also based the suspension on factors involving Warren's conduct - not speech.Warren, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit after DeSantis issued an August executive order that suspended the twice-elected prosecutor and accused him of "incompetence and willful defiance...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Hobbs, Mayes temporarily halt death penalty in Arizona

(The Center Square) - Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Friday to review the death penalty process in Arizona, while a stay from Attorney General Kris Mayes halts it for the time. Hobbs will be selecting an “independent review commissioner” to investigate “all components” of the Arizona Department...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Philly

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100 mph chase

A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Police: Man Killed in Missouri After Aiming Gun at Officers

Authorities say a driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them. O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them, police said.
WENTZVILLE, MO

