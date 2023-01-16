Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona executions on hold amid review ordered by governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s attorney general has put a hold on executions in the state until the completion of a review of death penalty protocols ordered by the new governor due to the state’s history of mismanaging executions. The review ordered Friday by Gov. Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s...
Judge: DeSantis violated state Constitution in firing state attorney
MIAMI -- While saying Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution, a federal judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against the governor by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that a federal court could not act on the violation of the Florida Constitution and that, while DeSantis violated the First Amendment, the governor also based the suspension on factors involving Warren's conduct - not speech.Warren, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit after DeSantis issued an August executive order that suspended the twice-elected prosecutor and accused him of "incompetence and willful defiance...
Hobbs, Mayes temporarily halt death penalty in Arizona
(The Center Square) - Gov. Katie Hobbs issued an executive order on Friday to review the death penalty process in Arizona, while a stay from Attorney General Kris Mayes halts it for the time. Hobbs will be selecting an “independent review commissioner” to investigate “all components” of the Arizona Department...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin election official who came under fire for comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee said Wednesday he hasn’t spoken with the Republican leader of the state Senate who appointed him, even as Democratic lawmakers called for his removal from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Allen announces withdrawal from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s new secretary of state announced the state’s withdrawal Tuesday from a 32-state voter registration partnership, a data-sharing effort that was designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has sometimes become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. A day after being...
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100 mph chase
A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
US News and World Report
Police: Man Killed in Missouri After Aiming Gun at Officers
Authorities say a driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them. O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A driver who led police on a chase in suburban St. Louis was shot and killed by officers after pointing a gun at them, police said.
Comments / 0