Wisconsin basketball falls out of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
After losing three-straight games including two matchups this past week, the Wisconsin Badgers have dropped out of the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Badgers were ranked as No. 18 last week and are currently ranked as the fifth team outside the poll receiving votes. Illinois was the only Big Ten team to sneak back into the poll after last week’s dropout and is ranked at No. 23. The Purdue Boilermakers maintained their spot at No. 3.

(9), Xavier(8), Texas(7), Gonzaga(6), UCLA(5), Alabama(4), Purdue(3), Kansas(2) and Houston(1).

The Wisconsin Badgers will have chances to rebound this week as they face Penn State and Northwestern in two winnable matchups, which will be important if forward Tyler Wahl is unable to go.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

