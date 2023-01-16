It's nearly Super Bowl time; time to figure out how to watch a Super Bowl 2023 live stream. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were Super Bowl favorites at the start of the season, and as long as they remain in contention it's hard not to imagine either Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy aloft when February 12 rolls around. Follow our guide for the best ways to live stream Super Bowl 2023 wherever you are, including details for fans without cable in the US, Canada streams and ways to watch the Super Bowl for FREE!

13 HOURS AGO