Woman charged with meth trafficking in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield, Kentucky, woman faces a drug trafficking charge after investigators say they found more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine in her kitchen cabinet. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a deputy following up on an active investigation went to the woman's home on Dorothy...
American Trash Service can't resume pickup in McCracken County until they receive proper licensing
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — If you live in McCracken County and American Trash Service handles your solid waste pickup, you'll have to continue waiting for service to resume. McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster says the business was given 10 months' notice to acquire its solid waste transportation license, which is required by the state of Kentucky to operate a trash pickup business.
Paducah cold case
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in his home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah. Today, police hope someone with information about the deadly shooting will come forward.
Investigation into fugitive leads to three meth trafficking arrests and one assault arrest, sheriff's office says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man wanted on federal and local warrants was arrested Wednesday and charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says that arrest led to the arrest of a Benton, Kentucky, man accused of shooting the fugitive and the arrest of Paducah residents accused of meth trafficking.
Paducah woman celebrates 106th birthday with friends, family
PADUCAH — Ruth Williams, Ruthie to her friends, is turning 106, and we got to celebrate with her. Her birthday is on Sunday, but on Friday, Ruthie had a parade in front of her house, the same parade her children and family have organized for the past three years. Her daughter, Lisa Wulff, says milestone birthdays must be celebrated.
Crumbl coming to Paducah
Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner.
Graves County to begin using Hyper-Reach system for alerts on emergencies, missing persons, more
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Graves County leaders are making a new effort in keeping their residents informed. In a Facebook post, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden on Wednesday encouraged people living in the county to sign up for Hyper-Reach, an emergency alert system. The Graves County Office of Emergency Management and the Graves County Fiscal Court are providing the service, free to the public. The best thing about Hyper Reach, leaders say, is that they're using it for more than severe weather.
Police investigating shooting that damaged van in Paducah neighborhood
PADUCAH — Police are investigating after someone shot the windows out of a van in Paducah Thursday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of North 12 and Ellis streets. The Paducah Police Department says the 43-year-old victim told officers he was waiting for someone in front of a home on North 12 Street when he heard gunshots. Police say there were several bullet holes in the man's van, and both rear windows and the rear windshield appeared to have been shot out.
Sheriff's office warns of scam caller pretending to be Graves County Sheriff's Office sergeant
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam caller who has been impersonating a law enforcement officer. People in Graves County have reported receiving phone calls from someone apparently using the phone number 270-220-6086, the sheriff's office says. The caller claims to be Sgt. Richard Edwards with the Graves County Sheriff's Office, and tells the intended victim that they have failed to appear in court for a subpoena and there's a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer tells the person not to go to the sheriff's office, instead instructing them to buy a prepaid credit card and give him the card number to have the warrant "taken care of," the sheriff's office says.
Customers complain about local trash service after garbage not picked up for more than two weeks in McCracken County
PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County. The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties. American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit...
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
Collision with deer sends 28-year-old Graves County man to hospital with serious leg injuries
MAYFIELD — A 28-year-old Graves County man had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital following a collision with a deer on Tuesday, deputies say. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Casey Dunaway was driving northbound on KY 303 Tuesday evening when a deer crossed his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it.
Carbondale man facing robbery, threat charges, police say
CARBONDALE, IL — A Carbondale man is facing charges after police say he burglarized a business and threatened officers. According to a release from the City of Carbondale, officers responded to a burglary in-progress call at a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue on Wednesday. When...
Two Rivers Fisheries ribbon cutting
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Two Rivers Fisheries held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new facility opening up in Ballard County, Kentucky. The company focuses on finding ways to use Asian carp — an invasive species of fish that's a nuisance to fisherman, boaters and local wildlife — to help reduce their presence in local waterways.
Beshear appoints business owner to Murray State Board of Regents
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Murray, Kentucky man to the Murray State University Board of Regents. Brandon Edmiston is the owner of Edmiston Holdings LLC. He will replace Sam Aguiar, who was sworn in at a Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 3, 2021, but was not confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.
Police search for missing Carbondale man, say condition 'places him in danger'
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department says they are searching for a missing man who suffers from a condition that places him in danger. According to a Wednesday release, 31-year-old Jared Knight was last seen over a month ago — on Dec. 6 — in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue in Carbondale.
Bubble chasing duo hope for forever home
UNION CITY, TN — On this Forever Home Friday, Local 6 is thrilled to report a success story for one of our previous pets — and we're hoping today's precious pups will see the same benefit. Rocky and Ella have been at the Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven...
Next steps after commissioner removed
Paducah leaders talk next steps after voting to remove commissioner for misconduct. Next week, the Paducah City Commission plans to appoint a new member after the unanimous vote to remove Commissioner David Guess. The vote follows a hearing Tuesday on a charge of misconduct against Guess.
Paducah leaders talk next steps after voting to remove commissioner for misconduct
PADUCAH — Next week, the Paducah City Commission plans to appoint a new member after voting unanimously Tuesday night to remove Commissioner David Guess. The vote followed a hearing on a charge of misconduct against Guess. That involved a text message with racist connotations Guess sent to a city...
