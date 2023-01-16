ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Daddy Mac's Brings the Party

Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. News at 11 on...
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed

Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage TDOT to consider the idea of a highway bypass around Knoxville that was passed by the Knox County Commission on Tuesday. Highway Bypass around Knoxville proposed. Senator Becky Massey talks about her role in the resolutions to encourage...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dolly's hometown celebrates her birthday

It's Dolly Parton's Birthday! Find out how her hometown celebrated the Sevier County native. It's Dolly Parton's Birthday! Find out how her hometown celebrated the Sevier County native. News at 11 on 1/19. The Seven on 1/19. News at 6 on 1/19. News at 5 on 1/19. News at 4...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference 3

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
WXII 12

Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
CHEROKEE, NC
WATE

Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison

A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing multiple counts of robbery, carjacking and firearms offenses that, together, are punishable by more than 100 years in prison. Knoxville man faces 100+ years in prison. A federal jury on Wednesday found a Knoxville man guilty of committing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

Two people were charged on Tuesday after Knoxville Police say a drag race on Magnolia Avenue led to a collision with a third vehicle, killing that driver and critically injuring a 5-year-old and an 11-year old. Two charged in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash. Two people were charged on Tuesday after...
KNOXVILLE, TN

